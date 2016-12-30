CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA JACKSON LEE SAYS THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT REPEAL PUTS TEXANS LIVES AT RISK

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Congresswoman Jackson Lee: “I will fight tirelessly on behalf of the millions of American families who depend on the Affordable Care Act to provide affordable, quality healthcare for themselves and for their families.”

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Homeland Security Committee and Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations, released the following statement today regarding the Republican Agenda to repeal the Affordable Care Act:

“Republicans have promised to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, yet still have offered no plausible alternative to protect the millions of American families that would lose their health coverage. I will fight tirelessly on behalf of the millions of American families who depend on the Affordable Care Act to provide affordable, quality healthcare for themselves and their families.

“Before the Affordable Care Act being a woman was considered a pre-existing condition forcing thousands of American women to pay higher premiums to insurance companies based solely on their gender.

“A more appropriate name for the Republicans’ charade is “repeal and delay” which will:

 Deny millions of American access to preventative and substantive health coverage;

 Add $350 billion to the deficit;

 A blatant disregard for our senior citizens, cripple and dismantle Medicare, forcing an increase of $802 billion of spending over 10 years and reintroducing the “donut hole” that forces seniors to pay more for out of pocket for prescriptions;

 Eliminate community health centers that provide marginalized communities with access to necessary healthcare that would otherwise not be able to afford it;

 Unravel the insurance market;

 Deny of coverage to millions due to pre-existing conditions.

 Young adults removed from their parents coverage at the age of 19, instead of 26; and

 Deny financial resources to local hospitals, and worsen the opioid epidemic.

“I will not sit by idle and allow these subversive efforts of a Republican controlled Congress to undermine the remarkable progress made to date towards healthcare equity and quality by Obamacare.”

We cannot allow them to #MakeAmericaSickAgain.

###

Congresswoman Jackson Lee is a Democrat from Texas’s 18th Congressional District. She is a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary and Homeland Security and is Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews