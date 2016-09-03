CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA JACKSON LEE ALONG WITH MT. ARARAT BAPTIST CHURCH IS HAVING A HEALTH FAIR!

“Health Care is one of the most pressing issues facing this country and the world today. Both your health and wellness are very important so take care of it,” stated Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee
WHAT: Wellness & Health Fair where some of the services to be provided are Cardiovascular, Internal Medicine, Nephrology, Onsite M.D. Consult for Blood Pressure, Ear, Nose and Throat Exams, Blood Sugar Testing, Mammogram. Also for people with Medicare & Medicaid – Pre-approval is required by August 19th 2016
WHEN: Saturday, September 10th, 2016
TIME: 10AM – 2PM
WHO: The Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee, MT. Ararat Baptist Church, Kinds Rock – Cycle for Safety, and the Local Community
WHERE: Mt. Ararat Church
5801 West Montgomery Rd.
Houston, TX 77091