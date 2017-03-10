Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

As a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressman Al Green works with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) to promote scholarship and internship opportunities. The CBCF is currently accepting applications for its Congressional Internship Program. This program provides undergraduate students with a $3,000 stipend, housing at a local university in Washington, DC and eligibility to receive academic credit. Our office would like for you to share this information with students within your networks. The deadline to apply for Summer 2017 is March 31, 2017. The link below will enlighten you about the benefits, requirements, selection process and provide the application.

http://www.cbcfinc.org/internships/internship-eligibility-the-application-process/

Comments

comments