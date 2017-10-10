Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

The Dallas Independent School District voted unanimously, last Thursday, September 28, 2017, for the renaming of four schools. The schools are Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, William L. Cabell and . This decision comes on the heels of the recent removal of a Robert E. Lee Statue from Dallas’ Robert E. Lee Arlington Park. Both actions were sparked by the shocking Charlottesville melee which polarized the nation and left one woman dead.

It is estimated that the renaming of these four schools will cost the city close to $150,000, which takes into consideration replacing signs with the proper school name, changing school logos and other miscellaneous items. Out of the four schools, Robert E. Lee is the only one whereby a decision has already been made about its new name. By July 18, 2018, all four schools will be renamed. Robert E. Lee will become Geneva Heights. Parents at Stonewall Jackson were barred from shaving off the last name of the school and keeping Stonewall as its name.

Ed Turner, who is an education organizer for the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas said, “The safest way to not get into a back and forth argument about the renaming of the schools, is to get the new names from the community. Maybe it would be a good idea to name the schools after the neighborhoods, so they can be identified with the neighborhoods they serve.”

Billy Allen, a community activist and Director of the Black Cowboys Rodeo stated, “The renaming of our schools gives people a sense of hope. It allows us to hope for greater things on the part of the government for tomorrow, but the real building has to begin with the intellectuals of our society.”

Since the renaming of the four Dallas schools, at least two more are being considered for possible name changes – Robert L. Thornton Elementary and William Hawley Atwell.

All of these name changes leave Dallas residents wondering what other items besides schools, will be brought to the table for possible name changes. Presently, there is talk among the Mayor’s Task Force on Removal of Confederate Statues about the renaming of streets and highways. Residents in the areas that would be affected by these changes are paying close attention to the decisions being made by this team, so they can spring into action when the time is right. Their primary concern is the inconvenience such a change would cost, since legal documentation, which often involves a fee, would have to be replaced with the new address information. As of yet, no words have been spoken about possibly reimbursing these neighborhood residents, for the costs they would incur to update their documents.

By: Arielle Johnson

Comments

comments