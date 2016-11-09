Sharing is caring! Facebook

Texas State Representative Jarvis Johnson’s Symposium

Austin – Tuesday, November 15, 2016, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Acres Home Chamber of Commerce at 6112 Wheatley, Houston, Texas 77091 he will present a SYMPOSIUM regarding the lack of understanding of the Black Community and Distrust of the Police Departments in the Black Community.

More importantly, he would like to hear your concerns regarding this matter, which will be presented to State/Local representatives for solutions of proposed legislation that will change how the POLICE interact with the COMMUNITY and how the COMMUNITY interact with the POLICE.

COMMUNITY – YOUTH – LAW ENFORCEMENT

NOW IS THE TIME!

LET YOUR VOICES BE HEARD!

