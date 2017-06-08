On Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 3:00pm a Town Hall Meeting will take place at the SHAPE Community Center 3815 Live Oak Blvd. Houston, Texas 77004. Families encountering CPS are encouraged to attend. Topics covered during this meeting will include:
Know Your Rights Training For Families Encountering CPS
Legal Update on Federal Lawsuit Against CPS
Policy Update State Legislature
Participants Include:
Attorney Pamela Williams-Muhammad
Representatives National Association of Black Social Workers (NABSW)
State Representative Harold Dutton
Representatives Coalition for the Preservation of Black Families
Local Organizing Committee for The Million Man March, Justice or Else
For More Information Contact: Williams & Associates 281-208-3888 or pamlegal2000@gmail.com