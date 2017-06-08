Sharing is caring! Facebook

On Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 3:00pm a Town Hall Meeting will take place at the SHAPE Community Center 3815 Live Oak Blvd. Houston, Texas 77004. Families encountering CPS are encouraged to attend. Topics covered during this meeting will include:

Know Your Rights Training For Families Encountering CPS

Legal Update on Federal Lawsuit Against CPS

Policy Update State Legislature

Participants Include:

Attorney Pamela Williams-Muhammad

Representatives National Association of Black Social Workers (NABSW)

State Representative Harold Dutton

Representatives Coalition for the Preservation of Black Families

Local Organizing Committee for The Million Man March, Justice or Else

For More Information Contact: Williams & Associates 281-208-3888 or pamlegal2000@gmail.com

