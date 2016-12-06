COMERICA BANK PARTNERS WITH PROJECT STILL I RISE TO REWARD 100 SOUTHERN DALLAS STUDENTS WITH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS

Sharing is caring! Facebook

‘Comerica’s Gift of Knowledge’ Program to Award Savings Accounts to Students for Completing Online Financial Literacy Program

DALLAS, TEXAS—Recently, Comerica Bank presented a $5,000 grant to Project Still I Rise as part of “Comerica’s Gift of Knowledge” program. The program will provide 100 low- to moderate-income students each with $50 savings accounts for having successfully completed an online financial literacy training curriculum – Comerica’s Money $ense program. The financial literacy training equips students with skills necessary to manage their savings accounts and make wise financial decisions in the future.

Peter Sefzik (Comerica’s Texas Market President), Irvin Ashford ( Comerica’s National Director of Financial Literacy) and Kevin Mondy ( Executive Director of Project Still I Rise) attended the event along with 100 participating students and their families. The “Comerica’s Gift of Knowledge” event was held at the Comerica Bank Tower Banking Center Lobby 1717 Main Street, Dallas, Texas 75201. During the event an announcement of Comerica grant to Project Still I Rise took place as students and parents toured the banking center.

