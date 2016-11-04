Clinton Concession “Painful”; Calls for Peaceful Transition & Support for American Democracy

Sharing is caring! Facebook

New York – Surrounded by her army of supporters, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton officially conceded the 2016 election to Republican and President-elect Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election against Trump. Trump secured 279 electoral votes, but so far Clinton won the popular vote – Clinton has 47.7% to Trump’s 47.5%

“Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country,” she said. “Our campaign was never about one person, or even one election. It was about the country we love and building an America that is hopeful, inclusive, and big-hearted.”

A choked up Clinton gave a powerful, emotional and gracious concession speech in which she thanked her supporters first and then focused on reminding the nation about the values that made America one of the greatest Democracies in the history of the world.

“I’ve had successes and setbacks and sometimes painful ones,” she said. “…This loss hurts, but please never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it.”

Unity

One of the key points Clinton’s speech pointed out is the great divide in the nation and despite the unexpected outcome sought to encourage unity between all Americans.

“We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought…. I still believe in America, and I always will,” she said in her speech. “…We must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead. Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power. “

She encouraged supporters to be strong and not give up on Democracy or pursuit of liberty and freedom.

“Our constitutional democracy demands our participation, not just every four years, but all the time. So let’s do all we can to keep advancing the causes and values we all hold dear,” she stated. “Making our economy work for everyone, not just those at the top, protecting our country and protecting our planet… And breaking down all the barriers that hold any American back from achieving their dreams.”

Clinton spent a year and a half bringing together millions of people from every corner of our country for this purpose.

“To say with one voice that we believe that the American dream is big enough for everyone,” she said. “For people of all races, and religions, for men and women, for immigrants, for LGBT people, and people with disabilities. For everyone.”

Continue the Fight

She called for all Americans to continue to respect the rule of law and not give up on the fight for Democratic principles.

“The principle we are all equal in rights and dignity; freedom of worship and expression,” Clinton said. “We respect and cherish these values, too, and we must defend them.”

She also thanked President Barack and First-lady Michelle Obama, running-mate Tim Kaine and Ann Holton, her husband Bill and daughter Chelsea and other family members for being our partners on this campaign journey.

Thanks to All Supporters

To all her supporters she said. “You poured your hearts into this campaign, to some of you who are veterans it was a campaign after you had done other campaigns, some of you, it was your first campaign. I want each of you to know that you were the best campaign anybody could have ever expected or wanted… And (also) to the millions of volunteers, community leaders, activists and union organizers who knocked on doors, talked to their neighbors, posted on Facebook — even in secret private Facebook sites.”

“I want everybody coming out from behind that and make sure your voices are heard going forward…,” She said. “My friends, let us have faith in each other, let us not grow weary and lose heart for there are more seasons to come and there is more work to do.”

Hope for the Future

She also noted that someday, a woman will break through the glass ceiling and become that first woman president.

As she ended her message, she noted said she was grateful for our country and for all it has given to her.

“I count my blessings every single day that I am an American and I still believe as deeply as I ever have that if we stand together and work together with respect for our differences, strengthen our convictions and love for this nation, our best days are still ahead of us,” she added. “ … I am incredibly honored and grateful to have had this chance to represent all of you in this consequential election, may God bless you and may God bless the United States of America.”

