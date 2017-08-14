Sharing is caring! Facebook

“No one should mistake the cowards who descended upon Charlottesville today as a new expression of white supremacy or antisemitism. These individuals don’t represent the values held by the vast majority of Americans, but their twisted views and deadly actions are as old as they are ugly.



“What is new and can no longer be ignored is that the racist resentment and divisions pulling our country apart are tolerated and enabled by our President.

“President Trump’s refusal to condemn the racist hate and violent acts of white supremacists is a failure in leadership and basic de

We can’t count on our President to represent or demonstrate the core values that truly make America great – diversity, inclusiveness, sense of community.

“I ask that you stand with CWA in expressing our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in today’s horrible demonstration of hate. We honor, the strength and character reflected in the heroic actions of students, local police, state police and the brave men and women who stood up to overt racists.



“And to those who turn to violence driven by hate, and to the failed leaders who enable them, know that we will not stand for it. We have the courage to demonstrate the core values that our elected leaders do not.”

