Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Development Organizations

By Arielle Johnson

Yesterday, we had an opportunity to meet Sherman Roberts, President and CEO of City Wide Community Development Corporation. We sat down and asked him, “With all the bad mouthing going on in the press about the CBDOs, what would you like the readers to know about your organization?” His response was simple: “We want them to know our organization’s accomplishments and provide some numbers.”

Mr. Roberts assumed his role in 2006, and although they are authorized to create developments in any area of the State of Texas, they have targeted areas in the 75216, 75217 and 75241 areas to make affordable housing available for these communities. There are several sizeable developments and renovation projects they have completed within a reasonable time and with carefully planned budgets during Mr. Robert’s tenure. Blossom Gardens, Lancaster Urban Village and Serenity Place Apartments are all accomplishments City Wide can be proud of. However, for this article, we are going to focus on the Lancaster Urban Village development.

The Lancaster Urban Village is a gem in the blighted area of Southern Dallas. Mr. Roberts and his staff did more than build an affordable housing complex. They created a mixed income/mixed use property with 193 apartments consisting of efficiencies, 1, 2 and 3-bedrooms, 100 of which are considered affordable. The remaining 93 are market rate and retail spaces. The four retail spaces are leased to the Oak Cliff Sandwich Shop, Papa Johns, Dental Office of Lancaster Family Dentistry and the VA Medical Center, and have committed to 5-10 year leases, providing jobs and increasing the community’s economic wealth. Because it is in such close proximity to the VA Hospital, it has been and is a desirable living area for hospital workers who want to have the experience of walking, instead of driving to work.

The majority of the funds came from HUD and TIF Financing. The overall budget was $30,000,000, when in actuality, only $29,645,000 was used. Mr. Roberts stated they avoided, through careful borrowing, having to give back any federal funds, which means they only borrowed exactly what they needed. He also mentioned, although the administration downtown at City Hall may have changed, his records are in order and he can account for all funds provided for proposed and completed projects.

It is City Wide’s desire to continue building developments, focusing on the earlier mentioned zip codes. However, everything has come to a standstill. It appears the City of Dallas wants to cater to big developers who are all about the money. Once this happens, the residents will be priced out of the neighborhood, better known as redlining, while developers make the area look like what they want. Newer developments at prices the community cannot afford will be welcomed, while older residents who have lived in the area for decades will be forced to move. The history of the old Dallas stands to be swallowed up by the new.

Comments

comments