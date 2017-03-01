Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Full Performance Lineup Revealed for ESSENCE Festival® Concert Series, June 30–July 2 in New Orleans

(NEW YORK, NY, March 1, 2017) – Grammy-winning artist Chance The Rapper will join Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and others as a headliner of Time Inc.’s ESSENCE Festival® presented by Coca-Cola®, taking place June 30–July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After recently making history as the first streaming-only artist to win multiple Grammys in top categories such as Best Rap Album and Best New Artist, Chance The Rapper will make his ESSENCE Festival® debut and round out the full performance lineup for the festival concert series of more than 40 acts, including new additions: No Limit Records’ Mystikal, Mia X and Silkk; BJ the Chicago Kid; Daley; Elle Varner; Emily Estefan; Gallant; Kelly Price; Leela James; and Rhonda Ross.

The full weekend concert lineup is as follows:

2017 Mainstage Artists

Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Ari Lennox, Chaka Khan, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, Jill Scott, Master P, No Limit Records’ Mystikal, Mia X and Silkk, Monica, Rhonda Ross, Solange and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

2017 Superlounge Artists

BJ the Chicago Kid, Daley, Doug E. Fresh, Elle Varner, Emily Estefan, Gallant, Jhené Aiko, June’s Diary, Kelly Price, Lalah Hathaway, Leela James, Lizzo, Michel’le, Moses Sumney, PJ, Sir the Baptist, Remy Ma, Ro James, Shaggy, Teyana Taylor, The Jones Girls Featuring Shirley Jones, Tweet, Yuna

Weekend ticket packages are on sale now with prices starting at $126. For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest news about the ESSENCE Festival® visit EssenceFestival.com.

Join the festival community: Follow us on Twitter @essencefest #EssenceFest and become a fan of 2017 ESSENCE Festival on Facebook.

The 2017 ESSENCE Festival® is presented by Coca-Cola® and sponsored by Ford, State Farm and Walmart.

ABOUT ESSENCE COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Essence Communications Inc. (ECI) is the number one media company dedicated to African-American women, with a multi-platform presence in publishing, live events and online. The company’s flagship publication, Essence magazine, is the preeminent lifestyle magazine for African-American women, generating brand extensions, such as the Essence Festival, Essence Black Women in Hollywood and Black Women in Music, Window on Our Women and Smart Beauty consumer insights series, Essence.com, and ventures in digital media (mobile, television and VOD). For 46 years, Essence, which has a brand reach of 21.2 million, has been the leading source of cutting-edge information and specific solutions relating to every area of African-American women’s lives. Additional information about Essence is available at www.essence.com.

ABOUT TIME INC.

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) is a leading content company that engages over 150 million consumers every month through our portfolio of premium brands across platforms. By combining our distinctive content with our proprietary data and people-based targeting, we offer highly differentiated end-to-end solutions to marketers across the multi-media landscape. Our influential brands include People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple and Southern Living, as well as more than 50 diverse titles in the United Kingdom. Time Inc. has been extending the power of our brands through various acquisitions and investments, including Viant, an advertising technology firm with a specialized people-based marketing platform, The Foundry, Time Inc.’s creative lab and content studio, and the People Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). The company is also home to celebrated events, such as the Time 100, Fortune Most Powerful Women, People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year, the Essence Festival and the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Comments

comments