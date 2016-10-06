Celebrating Family & Friends Day w/ Christ Deliverance Holiness Church

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Recently, Christ Deliverance Holiness Church located at 11311 Bethnal Green Dr., 77066, under the leadership of Elder Rodney C. Pitre held their Family and Friends Day Service. The grand celebration was held at the Heart of Faith Worship Center which rests at 12275 Homestead Rd., 77050. The theme of the day was, “Greater Love Has No One Than This”.

Family, friends, ministers, evangelists, missionaries, pastors and a gallery of others congregated to join in on this spiritual uplifting and soul-stirring experience. Evangelist Doris McMillon served as the Mistress of Ceremony. Pastor Rodney Pitre initiated the worship experience by yielding the invocation. Afterwards, Deacon William Youngblood continued with devotion, followed by a sanctified and upbeat Praise and Worship segment by the Praise Team. Sis. Tamera Small offered a heartfelt welcome to all who were in attendance. The Christ Deliverance Holiness Choir set the tone for an upbeat service as they rendered melodies of praise to the Everlasting Father.

Then, Lady Linda T. Pitre, delivered a beautiful and powerful short talk on Family and Friends which resonated with all of the attendees in regards to the true meaning of the service. A brief intermission for giving unto the Lord and a tally of invited guests was performed. Evangelist Doris McMillon was awarded for her outstanding contributions and work in acquiring the most guests for the celebration. The gracious and humbled Elder Pitre, returned to the podium to introduce the guest speaker of the day.

Pastor Cedric W. Robbins of New Bright Star Missionary Baptist Church took stage and began his sermonic message. He expounded on St. Matthew 6:9-13 which entails the “Model Prayer” that Jesus Christ left on record for believers’ reference. Scripture says, “Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.”

Pastor Robbins tactfully correlated the model prayer into a message that coincided with the gathering of family and friends. He used, “A Call to Prayer”, as a theme. As he encouraged the congregation to secure an intimate relationship with God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit; he also explained the importance of adoring and petitioning God through prayer and worship. Pastor Robbins said, “When you pray, it lets God know that you have the Holy Spirit, which causes you to repent.” He also explained that the only way to worship God is to look up. Throughout his very informative message, he presented many pertinent details as it relates to having an active prayer life as a believer in Christ.

All this before gearing up his vocals to head towards a hill called, “Calvary”, where he introduced, Jesus Christ the Savior of the World. By the time Pastor Robbins reached his climax, parishioners were standing on their feet throughout the sanctuary; waving holy hands, uttering hefty “Amen’s” and encouraging him to go higher and higher, which he did not hesitate to do. After he concluded, the appeal to discipleship was offered and attendees gathered around for prayer. Final remarks and benediction were given by Pastor Rodney Pitre. Ultimately, this awesome Family and Friends Day celebration was a success, as was demonstrated by smiles, hugs and handshakes as attendees joyfully exited to the fellowship hall.

