“Celebrating a New Start on a New Foundation ”

By James Powell, BTW Student

Recently, Booker T. Washington High School hosted their 3rd Annual Community Trail Ride and Parade. The theme for this year’s event was “Building On A Solid Foundation.” The purpose of the event was to bring the community and school together to build a stronger relationship. A lot of planning went into this event with Ms. Danetta Hill taking the lead. Many students looked forward to the event and especially wanted to see Dr. Phillip riding his horse in the parade! The support from our local government was evident as well. Our mayor, Sylvester Turner, was there and he told of his support for his former District 139 which he cared for as a state representative. Also in attendance was School Support Officer, Felicia Renee McKinnon. The students enjoyed the activities and did not want to leave although the weather was inclement. The festivities began with the trail ride.

Dr. Phillips looked really good on a horse. The ROTC marching cadets really made the parade look official. The band and cheerleaders entertained the crowd once everyone made it into the school’s gym. School clubs and organizations contributed by selling food that everyone enjoyed. One of the main features of the event was the essay contest. For a few weeks, Dr. Phillips had encouraged all the students to enter the contest by writing an essay on the topic of “What is the value of building on a solid foundation?” Mrs. Stokes, English teacher, thought the essay really emphasized Habit #3, Putting First Things First, of the book the school has adopted this year, “Seven Traits of Highly Effective Teen” by Sean Covey. She believed it relayed to students that even though the weather was not what we wanted it to be, it showed that once you make a commitment, you should follow through. Mrs. Stokes enjoyed discussing the importance of setting the right priorities and the advantages of building solid foundations in her class. She stated, “The essay was beneficial to the student body because it embodied the spirit of what more can be done to reach our goals as a school and as individuals.” Students were very excited to participate in the event. Below are just a few highlights reported by student participants. “It was fun. I had a lot of laughs with my friends. When we think about our new school, we see the construction across the street daily, but I think today was a way students can think about starting new as well.

I have a lot of friends who are failing classes, and I know that they can do better. Dr. Phillips is trying to get students to do better and stop thinking about the negative things that we hear too much about and start thinking about graduating and progressing more in life. This parade is just another way he is trying to get us to think positively.” Jai-Auvion LaBove, 10th grade Student. “The theme of the essay was important because it allowed me to go about my future in a different way or technique. It helped me want to prepare for my future more. I thought about my life with a fragile foundation and my life with a solid foundation. I realized that if I build on a solid foundation it is impossible to fail. A few things that can be done to strengthen anyone’s foundation is to keep faith in God, be persistent and have a mindset to grow.” Martrice Yell, senior and essay contest runner up.

“Even though the weather was bad, people still came out and we all had a good time. I marched with the ROTC platoon in the parade and felt really special because I was able to hold the banner that represented our school. It made me feel pride in my school and I could tell that others felt the same way too. At first I didn’t think about the meaning or the theme of the event, but I think Dr. Phillips wants us to be really focused on our school work because the students need more motivation. It seemed that many students who attended were interested in doing better by listening to the speakers we had and just having a good time.” Alejandra Rico, 11th grade student and Cadet Ensign Overall, the rain did not damper how students feel about their school and their future. It is a slow process, but I believe that a new foundation is being built, not just on Yale Street, but also in the mind and heart of the Washington Eagles.

