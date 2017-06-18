Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Carlos Walker, 35, a budding artist was born and raised in Halifax, CO., Va. To Hilton and Inell Walker, who has 6 children. Mr. Walker being the sixth. Carlos has been drawing since the early age of eight. He was encouraged to continue to do so in school by Mrs. Fitzgerald his high school art teacher and now by his family and Washika Arnold his future spouse. Not envisioning a future in art Mr. Walker choose to put this talents to the side and sell drugs. Which landed him in prison at the age of 24, when most young men and women are just starting to live life and start their careers. For him, little did he know GOD had a blessing in store and his career would just be getting started to become an artist/ activist and book writer.

While incarcerated he put together 3 exhibits and a single piece, plus he has written a book based on his artwork entitled “What If”. One of his projects is a 48-piece illustrated entitled “Walk A Mile In Our Shoes And Will Understand From Whence We Came”,

Illustrations called “Endangered Species”, a 3-piece illustration entitled “The Greatest”, and a single called “Hunting Season”.

His greatest work of art is arguably “Walk A Mile In Our Shoes”, because what it portrays is the BLACK EXPERIENCE in a different way. In creating this exhibit, he seeks to show a mirror effect to Caucasians of what the BLACK EXPERIENCE looks like.

Mr. Walker’s pictures have been created with the sole intent to invoke a thought in all who refuse to understand the plight that Blacks have had to endure in their experience from slavery up until now.

His work can be viewed on Facebook….@walkers_gallery.

Comments

comments