Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Captain Kimberly Smith began her career with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in February 1995 where she was assigned to work as a jailer in the 1301 Franklin Jail in Downtown Houston. She was admitted into the Sheriff’s Academy shortly after joining the Sheriff’s Office in July 1995 where she served as a squad leader in Class B2-95. She graduated from the Academy and received her peace officer certification on December 8th, 1995.

Kimberly spent the next few years working in Detentions/Housing in both the 1301 Franklin and the old 301 San Jacinto jails. In December 1999, Kimberly transferred to the Patrol Bureau where she worked as a patrolman in the county’s West District for 6 years. At the time, Kimberly was the only African-American female to be assigned to Patrol, being one of only 2 African-American females at the time, in the history of the Sheriff’s Office to ever work as a patrolman. Answering the call for formal leadership, Kimberly tested and promoted to the rank of Sergeant in February 2005 where she received her first assignment as a sergeant in the Inmate Processing Center and later the 1200 Baker Jail. During her time in the jail, Kimberly was assigned to oversee some of the toughest floors and areas within the 1200 Baker Jail. She was assigned to the Lockdown cellblocks and the Medical/Mental Health Units during her time as a sergeant.

In July of 2007, Kimberly was chosen to head a new Use of Force Unit being created in the Sheriff’s Office, Office of Inspector General – Internal Affairs Division. During her time there, Kimberly had vital input into crafting the current use of force reporting protocol, which serves as the basis for what is still being used today. After overseeing the Use of Force Review Section for approximately 4 years, she tested and promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and was assigned to oversee the Medical and Mental Health Units for a second tour. She was later assigned to the Administrative Services Division (creates Detention Policies), the Commissary and Laundry Sections. She also spent another 2 years overseeing the Inmate Records Division and our Emergency Dispatch Center and Mobile Command Unit. In January 2017, under the Current Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Kimberly was the first African-American female in the history of the Sheriff’s Office to achieve the rank of Captain. Her first and current assignment, coincidentally, was to serve as the Division Commander over the patrol district she was once assigned to as a patrol deputy.

Captain Smith, who is a product of Houston’s Acres Homes community, is a proud Houstonian and a proud member of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Submitted By: Sonya Author Lee



Comments

comments