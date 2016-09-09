CAN HE FIX IT?

Sharing is caring! Facebook

HOUSTON – One of the biggest headaches for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is not street repairs, but the large potholes in the city’s pension funds. It a large problem, but Turner is optimistic that he has a solution and will solve it by year’s end. “I have set high aggressive goal for myself and I have said we will get it solved by the end of the year,” Turner said recently in an exclusive interview with African-American News and Issues. “Before we leave this year, we will have something to present to the state legislature in 2017 for them to approve.” Without a concrete plan, choices are limited and Houston residents and officials might be facing harder options and decisions when it comes to basic services, funding new projects and raising taxes. Turner is tackling the issue head on in an effort to ward off doubters and doomsayers who say it can’t be done. “Our hardworking public employees deserve the fair and secure retirement promised for their service,” he said. “It an issue that is not going away and remains a high priority. Employees want a system you can count on. The worst thing you can do is work for 30 to 35 years and retire and have an unstable and uncertain system and you get out and your check doesn’t come…that is not fair and is scary.” THE CHALLENGE Reported by Forbes contributor Scott Beyer, The Public Employee Pension Crisis Comes To Houston, September 7, 2015, Houston now has at least $3.1 billion in unfunded liabilities owed to fire, police and municipal workers. As recently as 2001, this shortfall barely existed, with the pension system’s actuarial value of assets and its accrued liabilities both sitting at just under $6 billion.

Fast forward to 2014, and the assets were $10.7 billion, while the liabilities were $13.8 billion. This $3.1 billion difference exceeds the city’s total general fund revenue by $1 billion, and means the pension system is only about 75% funded. The city’s Houston’s pension debt is also now a billion dollars more than the city’s total general fund revenue – moving the city into choppy financial waters. “… for more than a decade, local leaders have played political games with workers’ pensions,” McGee said in the report, “Swamped: How Pension Debt Is Sinking the Bayou City,” released in August 2015 by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation, a local research-oriented philanthropy, “The city can no longer afford to ignore its pension problems and kick the can down the road. If Houston fails to swiftly and responsibly address the pension debt, the city risks going the way of Chicago—and both public workers and taxpayers will pay the price.” by Josh McGee, Laura and John Arnold Foundation Vice President of Public Accountability, who co-authored the research report with Michelle Welch. In the same report, McGee and Welch present a range of fair and sustainable solutions that would address the growing debt and put the city’s pension plans—and the city’s financial health—back on the road to recovery. Some suggested solutions by the research group included: Obtaining local control of Houston’s pension systems, which would give local leaders the authority to negotiate directly with workers and to enact any changes at the local level; Establishing a responsible payment schedule that will pay off Houston’s pension debt in 20 years or less and keep the pension systems debt-free in the future; Re-evaluating the risky assumptions underlying Houston’s pension systems and setting more reasonable rates of return for the funds; and Embedding accountability and transparency into the city’s pension systems, so that public workers and taxpayers alike have a clear understanding of the pension funds’ performance and the city’s overall financial health. HISTORY OF THE PROBLEM According to Beyer, the real culprit is that the retirement benefits are too large, and reforming them has not been easy. The under-funding problem for pensions began during the mayoralty of Lee Brown, right after changes were made in 2001 to increase pensions for public employees, in some cases doubling them for top officials. Since that time, the system has since run deficits, including over $50 million last year.

