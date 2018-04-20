Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: LaTreshia A. Hamilton, J.D.*

“If you can’t support me, or you can’t endorse me, get out of my way.” – Shirley Chisholm

A woman of many firsts, former U.S. Representative Shirley Chisholm (D-NY) hurdled insurmountable odds to assume her rightful place on the national political stage. During a time when African Americans, let alone African American women, had a lesser status, Chisholm dared to dream. She exemplified the progress that America is capable of achieving when a Black woman has a seat at the table. Although she does not always receive the recognition and reverence that she deserves, undoubtedly, Shirley Chisholm laid the foundation for not only Black women, but other minority groups—including Black men—to achieve equality and representational parity in America.

Before there was an Yvonne Brathwaite Burke, a Cardiss Collins, a Maxine Waters, a Carolyn Moseley Braun, a Sheila Jackson Lee, or a Kamala Harris, and yes, even before Texas’s beloved Barbara Jordan, there was Shirley Chisholm.

On November 5, 1968, U.S. Representative Shirley Chisholm became the first African American woman elected to serve in the United States Congress. Without a doubt, Chisholm’s win was indeed historic. Yet, when considering the time period, and specifically the year that Chisholm was elected, it seems almost unfathomable that a Black woman could reach such political heights, given the social and political climate.

The year 1968 was a watershed in American history. Specifically, for African Americans, 1968 was a pivotal year filled with turbulent and momentous events that would forever change the trajectory of an entire race of people. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee while answering a call to energize a sanitation workers’ strike. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which banned discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, religion or national origin. Robert F. Kennedy, the younger brother of the late President John F. Kennedy and former U.S. Attorney General, was assassinated during a campaign event in Los Angeles, California. Arthur Ashe won the U.S. Open, becoming the first Black male to capture the title. At the 1968 Olympic games, Tommie Smith and John Carlos received the gold and bronze medals in the 200-meter dash but were stripped of their medals the following day for raising clinched fists during the national anthem in an effort to protest violence toward and poverty among African Americans.

For a Black woman to come to the forefront during such a tumultuous time, it speaks to the undeniable force that is Shirley Chisholm.

From 1969 to 1983, Congresswoman Chisholm represented New York’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. As a freshman member of Congress, Chisholm was assigned to the House Agricultural Committee. Given the urban composition of her district, Congresswoman Chisholm believed that her assignment was irrelevant to her constituents and rather insulting for a woman of her stature. Nevertheless, she turned what was intended to be a subservient assignment, into an impactful and meaningful assignment that would benefit women, children, and impoverished families for decades to come.

Congresswoman Chisholm is often credited with expanding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, and helping to create the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). While serving on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Chisholm would become a fierce advocate for veterans. She actively spoke out against the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War, even when it was unpopular for a member of Congress to do so. As the third-ranking member on the House Education and Labor Committee, Chisholm advocated for programs such as Head Start and championed women and minority education and employment opportunities.

In 1972, Chisholm would again make history when she became the first African American and the first woman to make a bid for the U.S. presidency with a major political party when she sought the Democratic nomination. In announcing her bid, Chisholm declared: “I am not the candidate of Black America, although I am Black and proud. I am not the candidate of the women’s movement of this country, although I am a woman and I am equally proud of that . . . I am the candidate of the people of America. And my presence before you now symbolizes a new era in American political history.” Although unsuccessful in her bid to occupy the White House, Chisholm broke down racial and gender barriers that stymied many of the women of her time. More importantly, perhaps, she forever inspired a nation with her self-determination, self-belief, and tenacious spirit.

To this day, historians and political commentators are often fixated on the sheer fact that Congresswoman Chisholm was both Black and female yet defied the odds to become the first African American woman elected to the United States Congress and the First African American and the first woman to run for President of the United States from a major political party. Interestingly, no one talks about why Congresswoman Chisholm lost her bid for president. Many Americans erroneously classify Chisholm’s run as being symbolic. But, Congresswoman Chisholm was not interested in being a symbol, she was trying to win.

To be clear, Congresswoman Chisholm was not unqualified. She was a college-educated woman who earned a bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College and a master’s degree from Columbia University, she served in the New York State Assembly from 1965 to 1968, she was a Democratic National Committeewoman, she was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Women’s Caucus, and she was a sitting member of Congress.

Congresswoman Chisholm lost due to a lack of financial support and her inability to consolidate support from what should have been her largest constituencies—women and minorities. Chisholm would later acknowledge that her campaign was under-organized, under-financed, and unprepared. She calculated that she raised and spent $300,000 between July 1971 when she first floated the idea of running, and July 1972 when the last vote was counted at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). This was in stark contrast to the $12 million that the presumptive Democratic nominee, George McGovern, spent on his campaign and the $7 million and $4.7 million U.S. Senators Edmund S. Muskie and Hubert H. Humphrey spent on their campaigns, respectively. Not to mention, once he clinched the Democratic nomination, the Democratic party spent $67.3 million to finance McGovern’s race for the White House.

During her campaign, “The Chisholm Trail,” Congresswoman Chisholm received multiple threats against her life, including assassination attempts, and was granted Secret Service protection to ensure her safety. In addition, Chisholm had to sue to be included in televised debates and public speeches. Surprisingly, she received a great deal of pushback from the men of the Congressional Black Caucus who were displeased with the fact that she decided to run without reaching a formal and unified decision amongst the Caucus (as if she needed their permission). Despite receiving unwavering support from college students, some minorities, and some women, the support Chisholm needed to secure the Democratic nomination was simply not there. At the DNC, Chisholm would receive only 152 delegates before withdrawing from the race. Ultimately, women and influential Black men put their support behind and personally stumped for George McGovern. However, McGovern would later lose his presidential bid to incumbent President and Republican candidate, Richard M. Nixon. President Nixon would go on to serve a second term but resigned a year and a half later due to his involvement in the Watergate Scandal.

Imagine if Congresswoman Chisholm would have secured the Democratic nomination and ultimately became president. Would there have been a Watergate Scandal? Would a Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton come to the political forefront sooner? Would African Americans and women have achieved representational parity by now? We will never know.

Point. Blank. Period. America was not ready for a Shirley Chisholm. That is, at least, America was not ready to support a Shirley Chisholm.

Chisholm would later say of her historic run, “I want history to remember me . . . not as the first Black woman to have made a bid for the presidency of the United States, but as a Black woman who lived in the 20th century and who dared to be herself. I want to be remembered as a catalyst for change in America.”

Unfortunately, today, Black women still face the same racial and gender barriers that stifled Congresswoman Chisholm fifty years ago. According to a recent study by Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics entitled, The Chisholm Effect: Black Women in American Politics 2018, there is an opportunity for Black women to capitalize off of some of the recent gains that they have made, and be “buoyed by the Chisholm effect, which spawned generations of Black women determined to and successful at breaking political glass ceilings.” Yet, statistically, when you look at the numbers, it does not appear that Black women’s political status has changed much.

Despite being 7.3% of the population, Black women are less than 5% of the officeholders elected to statewide executive offices, Congress, and state legislatures. They are 5 of the mayors in the nation’s 100 most populous cities. In addition, Black women are less than 1% of all statewide elected executive officials. This is because only 12 Black women have ever held statewide elected executive offices. To add to that, no Black woman has ever been elected governor.

Currently, 19 Black women serve in Congress: 18 in the House of Representatives and 1 in the Senate. Black women are 3.6% of all members of Congress, 7.5% of all Democrats in Congress, 17.9% of all women in Congress, and 38.8% of Black members of Congress. They are 4.1% of all members of the House, 21.4% of all women in the House, and 39.1% of Black members of the House; 1% of all members of the Senate, 4.5% of all women in the Senate, and 33.3% of Black members of the Senate; and 8.8% of Democrats in the House and 2.2% of Democrats in the Senate.

As of February 2018, 276 (273D, 3R) Black women serve as state legislators nationwide, including 207 (205D, 2R) Black women members of state houses and 69 (68D, 1R) Black women members of state senates. Thus, statistically, Black women are 3.7% of all state legislators and 14.8% of all women state legislators nationwide. They are 3.8% of members of state houses and 14.5% of women in state houses, 3.5% of state senators and 15.5% of women state senators, and 8.7% of all Democratic state legislators in the U.S.

In Texas, 9 Black women serve in the 181-member Texas Legislature. Namely, Rep. Alma Allen (HD-131); Rep. Nicole Collier (HD-95); Rep. Yvonne Davis (HD-111); Rep. Dawnna Dukes (HD-46); Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (HD-120); Rep. Helen Giddings (HD-109); Rep. Toni Rose (HD-110); Rep. Shawn Thierry (HD-146); and Rep. Senfronia Thompson (HD-141). All nine of these women serve in the Texas House and are all Democrats. Currently, there are no Black women in the Texas Senate. In fact, to date, only two Black women have ever served in the Texas Senate: the late U.S. Representative Barbara Jordan (D-TX) and current U.S. Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX). In the past twenty-five years, not a single Black woman has served in the upper chamber of the Texas Legislature. Statistically, Black women are 5% of all members and 24.3% of all women in the Texas Legislature.

Why is that? For decades, Black women have been on the frontlines of progressive politics helping their non-Black and male counterparts get elected to public office, but when it comes to the Black woman herself, it seems as if no one is trying to ensure that she is fairly represented in electoral politics. Black women routinely canvas neighborhoods, block walk, knock on doors, and make phone calls on behalf of candidates that they believe in—irrespective of race or gender. Even when Black women themselves are viable candidates, they struggle to compete financially with their non-Black and male counterparts because the American electorate does not heavily contribute financially to Black women’s campaigns.

In 1964, the Nation watched in awe as voting rights and civil rights activist, Fannie Lou Hamer, delivered her impassioned testimony regarding the voting disenfranchisement of Blacks before the Credentials Committee at the DNC. In 2008, Black women turned out in historically high numbers and overwhelmingly voted Democratic, which resulted in the first African American man being elected President of the United States. In 2012, Black women voted at a higher rate than any other group—across gender, race, and ethnicity—and, along with other women of color, played a key role in President Obama’s re-election. In 2017, Black women were the decisive electorate that helped U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) defeat Roy Moore by casting 98% of their votes for him.

So, again, why is it that Black women struggle to become viable candidates during their quest to seek elective office? Similar to Congresswoman Chisholm, it comes down to a lack of support.

Unwilling to accept the current state of affairs plaguing Black women in Texas, Tracy Y. Scott, a municipal employee and campaign strategist, created the Black Women’s PAC (BWPAC). A PAC is a Political Action Committee organized for the purpose of raising and spending money to elect and defeat candidates. When asked why she decided to start the BWPAC, Ms. Scott said, “I’ve always wanted to be part of the Black movement, to advantageously impact the system to improve Black life in our communities. I recognize and understand the significance of the Black Women’s PAC. A political action committee dedicated to empowering and supporting Black women as donors and candidates fertilizes our community. Having been a part of campaigns, I know finance is an integral part of the success before and after the election.”

Ms. Scott went on to say, “The BWPAC success carries a more visibly weighted consciousness. As Blacks, we are historically and uniquely disadvantaged socially, politically, and economically. Then, add the dynamic of being women in politics. We stand as members of two groups traditionally discriminated against or marginalized. More women from our community are demanding respect, inclusion, and investment. We should support them. Rooting ourselves in legislative decisions is how we can affect Black life for our children and men. With the inclusion of more women representing our culture, we gain a larger number of seats at the table. In return, the community should know this leadership comes at a cost. We need to invest in our agenda. The BWPAC makes it possible to leverage our financial resources across Texas. The BWPAC’s self-help focus is a response to the demand for specific attention and consideration to ensure that the playing field is level and that our communities are best served and represented. Financing candidates is a reality of effective change.”

To echo Ms. Scott’s position, when asked why Black women are seemingly presented with a mountain of obstacles when seeking campaign contributions, Texas Representative Senfronia Thompson (HD-141) said, “It has always been difficult for women and most especially women of color to raise money to run for office. Historically, the Texas Legislature has been dominated by white males, and this has not changed much since I arrived in 1973. I believe that once the door has been opened, it is our responsibility to hold it open for others. So, yes, we have more women and more minority members than we did when I was first elected, but the makeup of the Legislature is nowhere close to mirroring the population in Texas. You can’t tell me that there aren’t enough interested and qualified women out there who are willing to run for office. But our job is made harder because of our gender and the color of our skin. I am an optimist and I do believe that one day we will have a Legislature that looks more like the great state we live in.”

Currently, Representative Thompson, or, “Ms. T,” as she is affectionately called, is serving her 22nd term in the Texas House of Representatives. As the Dean of the Women Legislators, Ms. T is often viewed as being “The Conscience” in the House and a strong advocate for women and women’s issues. When asked why women should put their financial support behind a legislator such as herself, Ms. T boldly proclaimed: “I do advocate for women, but I tend to think that ‘women’s issues’ don’t just affect women, they affect society. We are all in this together. When all of the population has a voice, we all benefit. And by all, I mean the poor, disenfranchised and vulnerable populations who can’t afford expensive lobbyists in Austin to make themselves heard. I believe in many instances I can be their voice and I have proudly done so all my years of public service.”

By creating the BWPAC, Ms. Scott said that she hoped to, “empower Black women in Texas as political donors in support of electing more Black women to public office and helping develop, build, train, fund and grow the political and intellectual infrastructure necessary to help Black women win elections and successfully govern once elected.”

She insisted: “Make no mistakes about it, the BWPAC is “pro” where respectful effort specifically promotes our cause or in a bigger picture offers inclusion and empowerment to our people, then we welcome productive dialog and collaborative action. The structure is such that leaders invest and work on committees to facilitate the business of the PAC. The Steering Committee manages the operations and contribution decisions based on the recommendations from the Candidate Screening & Recommendation Subcommittee and the Officeholders Oversight & Accountability Committee. I hope to rise above yielding our professional power as women of influence by perpetuating the emotional imbalance in which whether or not we “like” each other determines whether we work together. Ultimately, the BWPAC will be a political organism that invests in communities across Texas by supporting kindred issues with renewed purpose.”

To date, Ms. Scott has hosted fundraisers on behalf of the Black Women’s PAC in Houston and Fort Worth. Upcoming fundraisers will be hosted in Kennedale (April 21st), Fort Worth (June 21st), and Dallas (July 8th). If you would like to contribute to the BWPAC (all contributions are reported to the Texas Ethics Commission), additional information may be found at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bwpac. Likewise, if you would like to host a fundraiser, please e-mail Ms. Scott at blackwomenspac@gmail.com. Or, if you would like to offer your support, you can “Like” the BWPAC on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/blackwomenspac/.

Like Congresswoman Chisholm, there are numerous Black women and young Black girls waiting to make their mark on the world and assume an active role in American politics. Yet, if we as a people do not disperse with the current order of things, Black women will continue to be disregarded, marginalized, and underrepresented. Time and again, Black women have demonstrated that they are a force to be reckoned with. Historically, as a demographic, Black women have systemically been given the short end of the stick but have always managed to make the most of the very least that they have been given. If Black women are ever going to achieve equality and representational parity, they must rise up, band together, and support each other. For when Black women dare to dream, they always make history!

*Ms. Hamilton is a Judicial Law Clerk for the 61st Civil District Court in Harris County, Texas, and a Master of Global Affairs graduate student at Rice University.

