HOUSTON – LaTosha Davis-Johnson hails from Hearne, a small country town in Robertson County; which was established as the regional center for cotton marketing, over a century ago. During her adolescent years, her family relocated to Houston. She was reared by her mother, Ruby Davis, a retired educator of the Aldine Independent School District. Her father, the late Audrey Davis was an associate minister in Bryan College Station.

Being raised and nurtured by an educator and stemming from a family of superintendents, principals and teachers; LaTosha developed a passion for education at an early age. During her youth, she vividly recalled playing school. Additionally, creativity, cooking and a compassionate heart for humanity had become a part of her makeup, since as far back as she can remember. Equipped with an intuitive spirit to make a difference in society, she was torn between the fields of nursing and education. However, she feels that she was led by God to aspire to become an educator. Accordingly, she studied at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and Texas Southern University, where she earned a Bachelors of Science degree with special emphasis on Early Childhood Education.

Afterwards, she initiated her professional journey as a kindergarten and first grade teacher in Aldine ISD at Raymond Academy. She taught there for several years, but couldn’t deny the internal unction beckoning her to birth an Early Childhood Center. From this experience, she resigned from Aldine ISD and opened Kollege 4 Kidz. Kollege 4 Kidz is a full-service childcare and early learning facility, which aims to positively impact young learners by offering a rigorous academic system. While Johnson misses her prior role serving as an instructor; she is equally satisfied with the ability to create her own programs, and operate it as she deems necessary. In past, the center has supplied hundreds of school supply packs to students.

In addition to owning and operating the Center, Johnson has implemented a non-profit organization, Konnect 2 Kidz. Konnect 2 Kidz is an educationally-based organization with a mission that subscribes to “building better communities, one family at a time”. The program offers “a robust, diverse provider system that delivers high-quality, universal early learning experience for the most disadvantaged children in the Gulf Coast Region.” Annually, Konnect 2 Kidz hosts an Educators Extravaganza where leading educators, community champions and leaders are acknowledged. At this grand event, grants are awarded to early childhood facilities, to assist centers with direct funds toward enhancing and supporting early learning settings. Furthermore, the non-profit holds an annual College and Leadership Tour for teens and Youth Empowerment Conference. The College and Leadership tour commences during the summer. Participants enjoy a full week of visiting various colleges and universities such as: Prairie View A&M University, University of Texas, Baylor College of Medicine and others. They also frequent major corporations and etiquette classes are held in the evenings. This year’s tour concluded with a journey to Six Flags in Arlington. Recently, the Youth Empowerment Conference was held with a presence of over 100 children in attendance.

Throughout the years, Johnson has tirelessly served in a plethora of capacities including being: CEO of Virtuous Records (inspirational and gospel genre of music); mentoring young women to empowering women business owners, with C.H.I.C.S (Changing History Internationally Connecting Sisters; working at her church, Signs and Wonders, by offering service on the leadership, administration and finance teams; assisting as event coordinator, helping with the youth department, and being armor bearer to Elect Lady McCarty.

Johnson remains unwavering in her relationship with God. She revealed during our interview that one of her greatest accomplishments was establishing an intimate relationship with the Creator. To that regard, she extends her loving spirit to both the parents and students at Kollege 4 Kidz and Konnect 2 Kidz. She heavily believes in empowering others to excel to a level of success. Hence, she has an open-door policy for parents and students that are led to her office. Johnson says, “I am a Spirit-driven person and wherever God leads me for the day, that’s, what it is; without any title I have a true heart and passion for helping people to be the best they can be.” “I used to do it and didn’t know why but once I was reborn and through the word of God, I now realize that it was one of my assignments,” she added.

In researching her family history, she recently received insight that helped her gain a better understanding of her compassionate spirit. She found that her great-grandfather, (John Wesley Adams) who lived in Hearne, worked on the railroad and was a well-known local hero. Undoubtedly, acquiring an entrepreneurial inheritance through genetics, she was made aware that he owned a store. Through his venture, he was able to feed scores of local residents with his resources, during the Depression; resulting in saving countless of lives. When his store became scarce with contents, he would take his sons out fishing and they would distribute food to those in the community. During the height of hectic race relations amongst Blacks and Whites, he was the first African-American hired on the police force in Hearne. To date, he has been honored at the local railroad museum in town with a personal wax model.

Johnson is no stranger to trials and tribulations that have come to increase her faith and strengthen her patience. She cares for her daughter, who was born premature weighing a little bit over one pound. She is also caregiver to the love of her life, Robert; who was stricken with a stroke five years ago. This life-changing event restricted him from walking and talking. Nonetheless, Johnson has performed her role of being a true help meet. In doing so, she has not ceased from nursing, praying and seeking the help of spiritual leaders of their church. Though it has been a journey and doctors did not expect him to make it, Robert is doing well on his road to recovery. Collectively, they have three children: Khayla, Kameron and Tyree. She also has one brother and two sisters: Daljuin Polk and Audrina and Bethany Davis.

Over the years, of all of the people that have inspired and motivated her; she holds her mother in high regards. She said, “My mother is a force to be reckoned with and has really pushed me, along the way.” She continued, “She is a strong, hardworking person and watching her has been a driving force to make me successful.”

Tentatively, Johnson is aspiring to franchise Kollege 4 Kidz. She has also made plans to attain a Master’s degree in Community Development. Pursuant, she has enrolled at Prairie View A&M University and will be attending school in the upcoming fall, to carry out that goal.

Kollege 4 Kidz Learning Center is located at 9999 West Montgomery Road, 77088, Suite D. For more information and/or details about the Center contact (281) 447-5439. To contact Konnect 2 Kidz contact, Konnect2kidz@yahoo.com or visit the website at, http://konnect2kidz.com/index.html.

By: Rebecca S. Jones

