The essay below was winning entry for the “Building on a Solid Foundation Community Trailride” writing contest. The first place winner, Meshake Musimbabigwi, was awarded two hundred and fifty dollars. Seven other students received monetary prizes for their writings.

Building on a solid foundation is very important, whether you’re building a house, a school or even developing skills because if you do not build a solid foundation, everything will collapse and you’ll need to start over again. Structure is a necessity. Be proactive. In order to build a solid foundation, you need a plan of what you are going to do, how you are going to do it and when you’re going to do it. You need a strategy, something to refer back to, something like a blueprint… For example, in every cycle of Dr. Nghia Le’s engineering class, we have a new project. In order for me to get it done, I must write everything out. I write down objectives, materials I need to purchase, and all other constraints before I go about getting it done. Much later, I begin getting it done, moving from research, to notes, to prototypes and to presenting my project to my class.

In addition, building a solid foundation requires a lot of effort, time and sacrifice. It doesn’t happen overnight. It asks for late nights, early mornings and maybe even weekends. I can honestly say I’ve missed out on a lot of sleep putting together a prototype or a working wind turbine, but my grade was well worth it. I would rather miss a movie with friends, and get my work done, instead of going and having a missing grade. Focus on the things that matter. Do not schedule your priorities, but prioritize your schedules.

Building on a solid foundation requires you to stop occasionally and recuperate. Make sure you’re headed on the right track… It calls for a lot of monitoring, so that you can move forward and progress. To build on a solid foundation, you may need to work with others. Two minds work much better than one. Someone to tell you you’re incorrect and redirect you to the right path can be invaluable. Mistakes happen, but you need to be able to get right back up and continue to work harder. You need to be able to take criticism and use it to better yourself. In Dr. Le’s class, we are put into groups to work together to reach a common goal. Within that group, we always seem to have different ideas and theories, but we still manage a way to collaborate and simultaneously incorporate everyone’s ideas.

In addition, when building a solid foundation, it’s necessary to take breaks. Celebrate the little moments of success and relax. Taking breaks allows you to recover and strengthen your mind and body. Don’t work yourself too hard; work smarter, not harder. It’s perfectly fine to let your mind process information.

In conclusion, building a solid foundation is never easy, it requires a lot of time, effort and sacrifices, but it’s totally worth it. If you do not build a solid foundation, everything will come crumbling down. Building a solid foundation increases success and helps to develop a plan, which is very necessary. Building a solid foundation requires self-motivation. You have to want it for yourself. Building a solid foundation allows you to advance and move forward.

