Buck Against Bullying Gala

Dear Prospective Ambassador/Donor::

The Artist TEEBO JoinOne Anti-Bullying Organization is a Non-Profit 501( c) (3) Organization Founded in 2012. With a commitment to promote a sense of self-confidence, individuality and protect those susceptible to insults, harassment, and attacks by their peers through music, dance, sports, theatre arts and education thereby enabling children to live a life free from fear and seclusion in their homes, schools and public.

The Artist TEEBO JoinOne Anti-Bullying Organization is excited about our first Gala and we want to invite you to be an Ambassador to help carry the torch and bringing awareness to our communities. The Gala will take place at the Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development, Inc. in Houston, Texas on Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:30 pm. The JoinOne Anti-Bullying Organization Gala event purpose is to not only raise funds but to increase awareness, to educate and to promote our programs that are currently available such as mentoring, year-round Dance/Basketball coaching, Theatre Arts, and Anti-Bullying training/school assistance.

If you decide to accept this invitation to be an Ambassador or a Donor, please help us make this event more rewarding by inviting your business associates, family and friends to attend the first Annual JoinOne Anti-Bullying Gala. This Gala is all about support and giving back, we are asking our Ambassador to sponsor a table of eight at $125 per seat. Not able to attend, you can also donate with tax deduction status to our Mission at whatever level you desire. Please help us celebrate you all the more by promoting this Gala via your social media and data base.

Donate:

https://www.paypal.com/us/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_flow&SESSION=0IFOrxeknX4u0kTqeqLuVHu5mi3JTOBHQeMJKV6nmSJtFp6E-idf8tcMSyS&dispatch=5885d80a13c0db1f8e263663d3faee8d4fe1dd75ca3bd4f11d72275b28239088

For ticket information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joinone-anti-bullying-gala-tickets-27686575292 . To place you on our Ambassador Roster, please send an email toinfo.joinone@gmail.com. We take extreme pleasure in recognizing you. We look forward to seeing you at the first Annual JoinOne Anti-Bullying Gala.

Call 832.993.9916 for immediate assistance!

We are looking forward to your coming.

