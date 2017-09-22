Sharing is caring! Facebook

Brian Busby is the Chief Operating Officer for the Houston Independent School District and is responsible for all Business Operations areas. His career with HISD began two years after graduating from high school when Busby started working at HISD as a custodian. He later worked in the district’s payroll and accounting offices, and most recently served as the district’s Officer of Facilities Services.

In this role as COO, Busby provides leadership to a workforce of more than 7,000 employees and administers an annual operating budget of over $260 million. The Business Operations Team oversees construction bond programs totaling more than $3 billion and a real estate portfolio with over 30 million square feet of facility space in more than 600 buildings at more than 300 locations spread out over 300 square miles. The team is also responsible for a bus fleet of almost 1,000 buses that travel over 15 million miles annually and a food services operation that serves more than 280,000 meals each day. Business Operations includes: facilities maintenance, construction (bond), transportation, nutrition services, business assistance, risk management, insurance, warehousing, and other related business areas.

A graduate of the University of Phoenix and the University of Houston, Busby received his bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in business administration. He has served as an active member of the Association of Business Professionals, Texas Association of School Business Officials and the Cleaning Industry Association. He is also a member of the Executive MBA national Honor Society.

