(Black PR Wire) Velma’s story of transformation, passion, focus, drive, determination and purpose, that relates to all individuals, leaving her with the ability to connect with others based on her real-life experiences. As you listen to Velma, you will experience the depths of a woman who has overcome many obstacles to get to where she is today. Now, the CEO of a multinational company.

Velma consults high-potential leaders and women looking to further elevate themselves and their team, above the competition. She excels at helping others to clear clutter in their minds in order to tackle the current problems hindering them from massive success. She is referred to by many who have witnessed or participated in her consulting as “The Strategist” or as the “Peoples’ Motivator”. Velma’s fusion of techniques connects her with audiences at an intimate, intense and individual level.

As the Founder/CEO of “Thinkzilla PR and Consulting Group”, a successful Marketing Strategy Firm that helps businesses connect with their targeted audiences in a high growth spectrum, Velma has faced and overcome key business challenges. She enjoys consulting with small corporations, small to mid-size businesses and faith leaders, to build high growth marketing strategies that have been proven to skyrocket success. Velma is the Author of “When God Says Go” – A real-life story that allows the reader to experience the lessons she’s learned and the journey she chose to take, walking through God’s Purpose. Velma encourages readers to take charge of their dreams, outlining the blueprint to success through faith and biblical principles.

The most effective leaders and entrepreneurs in society are those rare individuals who can inspire their audience with a passion that can only come from personal experience. Velma, is a managing partner of “Heavenly Community Investment Group”, Founder of the Atlanta Christian Business Women’s Meetup, and has been featured in Rolling out Magazine, Houston Forward Times Newspaper, NBC, ABC Fox 54, Atlanta Live TV, and several other national outlets. In addition, Velma has been honored by Texas Black Women’s Expo, the Houston Black Heritage Festival: by the Mayor of Houston Humanitarian, and has traveled across various countries to deliver keynote discussions.

If you’re serious about taking action towards your dream(s), want to be inspired and learn the strategic approach to being a successful entrepreneur, Velma’s consulting is for you! In a straight-talk, no-nonsense, and proven way, Velma applies her consulting to all on how to be successful in their choice of career and business. Velma’s keynote is a perfect fit for conferences, workshops, women empowerment gatherings, business training and other special events that showcase success and what it takes to achieve it.

For media invitations, speaking requests, interviews, seminars/ workshops and all other inquiries or to become a stockholder with Velma’s book publication, visit: http://www.velmatrayham.com/, www.itsthinkzilla.com, info@velmatrayham.com, or call 1-(888) 509-1145.

