By Sonya D. Mills

Photos by Maya Imani Watson

The Booker T. Washington High School and the High School for Engineering Professions hosted its 42nd annual Engineering awards banquet on Thursday, May 10, capping off a very busy, yet productive year.

Washington graduates Alex Wyatt (2013) and Aprill Nelson (2004) were the featured speakers. Both brought a very profound and timely message about the importance of hard work and persistence.

Several students were recognized for their achievements. Paul Washington and Serena Eldridge received “Outstanding Work” and “Phenomenal Growth” recognition awards. In addition, Josephine Stafford, Cleveland Shepard, Rebekah Hodge, Kenadii King, Michael Bess, and Elias Will received “Excellence in Mathematics” recognition.

Kenya Davis, Angel Lewis, Kamran Day, Aaron Lawrence, and Brenae Clark received the “American Petroleum Institute for Academic Achievement” API award and received 500 dollars each in scholarships to Lamar University, Prairie View A&M, Texas A&M, UH Downtown, and Wiley College.

Christian Breaux was the 2018 “Spiral Award Winner for Continuous Improvement” and received 250 dollars for this scholarship.

Dr. Carlos Phillips II, Dr. Nghia Le, Mr. Newton, and the Washington High school family would like to give special thanks to all of our community sponsors, parents, teachers and community stakeholders who have helped to make this such a successful year.

