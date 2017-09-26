Sharing is caring! Facebook

Luncheon, 11am Saturday, September 30, 2017

POWER Center South Main @ Post Oak Road, Houston, Texas

3005 McGowen Houston, TX 77004 (713)650-3878 +6577

(P.O. Box 8445 Houston, Texas 77288-8445)

On Saturday, September 30, 2017 The Blue Triangle salutes men and women for professional and community services rendered. Please help us to honor local citizens.

The Blue Triangle Community Center is one of Houston’s oldest Centers (98 years of service). It is located in the inner city in the Third Ward area. The recorded history dates back to 1919. Blue Triangle was the first branch of Houston’s YWCA. During the late nineties, the YWCA lost United Way funding which ultimately lead to the loss of services formally provided. In 2000, Blue Triangle Multi-Cultural Association, Inc. became the new owners and restored services. The mission of this organization is to provide a safe place for children and adults to meet, learn play and recreate. Last year, over 150 children and adults learned to swim in our salt water indoor swimming pool

Living Legends is one of the two annual major fund raising efforts. Citizens are honored for professional and community services.

This years event has been effected by the recent hurricane, but the event will go on as planned. The Blue Triangle itself incurred sever internal damage including the Mural painted by Doctor John Biggers used to show his love and support for the organization.

2017 Blue Triangle Community Center Living Legends

Mr. Kenneth E. Bolton, Sr.

Attorney Alice A. Wilkerson Bonner

Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Brown –Tryon

Rev. Donald G. Burgs, Jr.

Attorney Prince Cartwright

Mrs. Brenda Parker Dean

Ms. Charlotte G. Ford

Mrs. Carolyn Jones Guess

Ms. Lillie M. Johnson

Attorney Cedric L. Joubert

Mr. Reginald Van Lee

Mr. Marcus May

Mrs. Thelma Perryman May

Ms. Vikki Sherman McCullough

Mr. Carl Edward Moses

Mr. Ellis V. Moss

Dr. Richard Petri

Ms. La Verne Richards

Mrs. Alice Byrd Webb

www.the-bluetriangle.org

