Blast From the Past or Future Trend?

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

BY: DARWIN CAMPBELL

HOUSTON – Will setting up more special race-based “housing colonies” on college campuses start an avalanche of racial division and generational separatism across America?

Education leaders at California State University of Los Angeles have jumped aboard that train agreeing to the demands of Black student groups at the school to establish separate dorm housing for Blacks.

Could this latest appeal led by Black college student groups create a new form of segregation that could spill over into Dallas, Houston, Austin and across Texas.

Increased protests and demands by these groups for “Black housing colonies” on college campuses with Black-only accommodations could also spread to campuses at the University of Houston, Rice University, Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M, University of Texas and other major Texas colleges and universities increasing tensions between races already strained because of the ripple effects of “Black Lives Matter” movement, “The National Anthem” issue and two divisive presidential campaigns.

LATEST TREND

The latest move at CSU-L.A. is the “Halisi Black Living-Learning” residence. Also recently, the University of Connecticut started a similar housing where Freshmen and sophomores live in the Scholastic House of Leaders or ScHOLA2RS House.

However, UCONN’s “ScHOLA2RS House” and CSU’s “Halisi Black Living-Learning” are not the first “housing colonies” of their kind.

As far back as the 1960s, schools like Beloit College and Cornell University began to cave to student demands for separate housing. In the early 1970s, Cornell University started its Ujamaa residential college for Black students.

ScHOLA2RS House is a “Learning Community is designed to support the scholastic efforts of students who identify as African-American or Black.”

Earlier this year, the University of Iowa announced a similar living-learning community, and Princeton University has created several “affinity rooms” in its Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding, in which students of various races and ethnicities can gather.

Also, today, University of California/Berkeley has self-segregated housing for African Americans as well as other racial minorities. MIT also has a separate segment calling its racially-themed housing “Chocolate City.”

The issue is sparking debate and raises the specter that a new generation of young African-Americans might be leading and riding a new wave across college campuses to turn back the clock on integration after 62 years of desegregation.

HISTORY

According to The Reader’s Companion to American History Eric Foner and John A. Garraty, Editors, On May 17, 1954 the United States Supreme Court handed down its ruling in the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas.

The Court’s unanimous decision overturned provisions of the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson decision, which had allowed for “separate but equal” public facilities, including public schools in the United States. Declaring that “separate educational facilities are inherently unequal,” the Brown v. Board decision helped break the back of state-sponsored segregation, and provided a spark to the American civil rights movement.

This unanimous decision handed down by the Supreme Court on May 17, 1954, ended federal tolerance of racial segregation. In Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) the Court had ruled that “separate but equal” accommodations on railroad cars conformed to the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection. That decision was used to justify segregating all public facilities, including schools. In addition, most school districts, ignoring Plessy’s “equal” requirement, neglected their Black schools.

In the mid-1930s, however, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) challenged school segregation in a series of court cases. In these the Court required “tangible” aspects of segregated schools to be equivalent. The rulings prompted several school districts to improve their black students’ schools. Then the NAACP contested the constitutionality of segregation in four regions. Each of the school districts involved had improved the tangible aspects of its black schools, but Brown brought segregation, per se, squarely before the Court. In the unanimous decision Chief Justice Earl Warren rejected the Plessy doctrine, declaring that “separate educational facilities” were “inherently unequal” because the intangible inequalities of segregation deprived Black students of equal protection under the law. A year later, the Court published implementation guidelines requiring federal district courts to supervise school desegregation “on a racially nondiscriminatory basis with all deliberate speed.”

THE ARGUMENT FOR “SEPARATE BUT EQUAL” CAMPUS COLONIES

It is allegedly needed because the black students who demanded separate housing for blacks contend that Halisi, is “raison detre” and is for Blacks on an ethnically and racially diverse campus to extol the Black experience, to “congregate, connect and learn from each other.”

Many of these groups seem to have their origin in the heightened awareness and debate about race on going on in America and across colleges campuses nationwide.

While many colleges over the years have had living spaces that were described primarily for those interested in African-American, Latino or Asian culture, and that have housed primarily or entirely groups of people who are black, Latino or Asian, those colleges have generally stressed that the key factor was the shared interest in a culture, not identity as a member of a group.

The University of Connecticut recently created a living-learning community for African-American male students because its leaders were concerned with the low graduation rates, and racism against black men on college campuses.

“It’s a learning community based on bringing African-American males into a setting where not only will they be with like-minded students, but a setting that is focused on graduate school and professional school,” Erik Hines, the University of Connecticut program’s faculty director and an assistant professor at the university’s department of education psychology, said in an interview with Inside Higher Ed, “For Black Men”, February 2, 2016.

Researchers have found that Black students face a number of barriers to finding college success and struggle with under representation, social isolation, academic hurdles and racial stereotyping from both their peers and their professors. Many of these pressures create mental health related issues and some lead to suicide, according to the Jed Foundation, an organization that works with colleges to prevent campus suicides.

This movement also appears to be another growing trend that is becoming more popular and parallels a similar message and efforts by young Black activists seeking to increase awareness and ensure America remembers and never forgets that “Black Lives Matter.” – in the fight for equality and against police brutality and the killing of unarmed African-American men and women in the streets of America.

OPPONENTS CALL “COLONIES” IDEA

DIVISIVE & DANGEROUS

Conservative advocacy groups have pounded university trustees and state legislatures to cease and desist bowing to threats of disruption and pandering and catering to Black student demands.

Michael Meyers, Executive Director, New York Civil Rights Coalition, responded to the move by Cal State L.A. with stinging public criticisms for those and others who have moved backwards towards a new kind of separate but equal stance.

“Separate is inherently unequal, the nation’s highest court decided in Brown v. Board of Education,” he wrote on The Huffington Post Blog, California University Officials Forget Race History And That They’re Government, Governed By Law And Their Constitution, September 12, 2016. “…And given the fad now in full bloom at many elite private and public colleges—including at Berkeley, UC Davis, and the University of Connecticut, that have their own “special housing” for Black and other racial minorities (including for Native Americans and Hispanics at some). Yeah, yeah, I already knew that colleges were following the pack and heeding the demands of some minority students for housing that serve the purpose of shielding them from “living” with the very people they say despise them because of their skin color.”

Meyers cited Dr. Kenneth B. Clark, his own mentor, to argue his point. Clark, the social psychologist whose research guided the outlawing of segregation in public schools, including colleges, declared that “separate but equal” can never be.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews