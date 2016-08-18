Blame it on Me!

African-American News&Issues has been and is a publication that has existed for 21 years, which serves to address and highlight both current and historical realities that are affecting our communities. While there remain many elements that have continued to plague our culture over the years, I can only present one at a time. However, I feel that it is necessary to bring to the fore-front a common reality that is truly killing our communities. Our communities are dying because of the lack of leadership and it seems that not a lot of people are concerned about it all and this really bothers me. The thing that a lot of folks fail to realize is that, anything that affects our community affects us as a people whether we chose to admit it or not.

It’s very simple to me people need to learn to respect those who do what’s best for the community. And the thing is there are many people that are working in, with and for the community that do not have a title. This is another problem within our community. So many people are caught up on titles, when titles have absolutely nothing to do with a position unless you are truly upholding the title. But nowadays, so many people are hung up on not doing anything unless there is a title attached and that is just ridiculous. I honestly don’t care what a person does or who they are if they do what’s best for the community then they have my respect. You really don’t have to like a person to work with them as long as everybody is working toward one common interest everything else is simply rhetoric.

For example, throughout the years me and my wife have established various organizations geared toward benefitting and bettering the community. Even though we have worked tirelessly trying to help the community, we have had people to come through and try to destroy everything that we have tried to do for the community, in these organizations. None of the things we do or have done, have been to be publicized or because we want praise from someone; but it is sincerely because we both have a genuine desire to help people and our community. I believe that every person should be that way, in giving back to the very communities that helped to make us who we are today. But that just isn’t the case most of the times.

Yet and still everybody want to blame it on me because I curse. And yes it is true I do curse from time to time to get my point across but that has nothing to do with the message that I’m trying to convey. I may have an unorthodox way of delivering my messages but; I just believe in calling an, “ace an ace and a spade a spade”. That’s just how I am and how I will be but when it comes to supporting and doing what’s right for the community and my people I will not waiver in what I believe in.

We MUST Understand that it is a very vital part of our community to have leaders within that are truly concerned about what our people need. Right is right and wrong is wrong and no matter how other people may see or try to paint a picture, I’m going to always speak the truth no matter how it comes out. So they can blame it on me all they want to because I certainly don’t care.

If people can walk around taking advice and listening to some of these so-called educated but really mis-educated folks who don’t mean them no good; then certainly I have a right to do and say what I know is best for our communities. So again, I state they can just blame it on me! Some of these same educated but mis-educated folk who were born and raised right in the same communities; get to a place where they believed they have arrived and leave the community and forget where they came from. It bothers me because some of these people if they had their head on straight could really help the community. But they are so anxious to leave our communities to occupy other communities where there is nothing but folk that don’t look like them and in most cases don’t even like them.

As previously fore-mentioned there is a major decline in our communities that is resulting from a lack of leadership. As a result, our communities are becoming the communities of others who do not look like us, nor do they have the best interest in mind in regards to our people. Others are coming in and taking over homes and resources that our parents, grandparents and other ancestors work, fought and died to have. We MUST Understand that it is time out for everybody benefitting off of things that we worked for. It is constantly happening over and over again, but it’s like no one is concerned about what is going on right in our own backyards. But I’m going to talk about it and I’m going to write about it as long as I have strength, so once again just Blame it on me!

