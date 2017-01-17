Black Heritage Western Gala Honors Houston Black Media

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Darwin Campbell

HOUSTON – The question is often raised: “Can you really make a difference in the life of a child?”

Out of the mouth of babies comes the resounding response that the future and lives of our young urban youth are worth investing in.

No one expressed that more than Black Heritage Committee Scholarship recipient Dominique Jones, who told a harrowing story about her real life of struggles and sacrifices.

She wowed a crowd of over 1,000 elected officials, dignitaries, corporate and business and community leaders who attended the 24th Annual Black Heritage Western Gala at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Jones shared how her early dreams and sacrifices kept her motivated and strong and how the BHC scholarship to Texas A&M University is making a difference in her life and helping her fulfill her dreams as she studies to become an attorney.

“Who am I,” she said. “I am a child of self discipline… a challenger… a volunteer…a child believer… a confidant… and an overcomer.”

Jones primed the audience with an inspiring story using a series of phrases describing herself in a bright myriad of ways – all to help underscore the value of their contributions to the program and investment in her and others like her.

She also thanked her mother for her support and encouragement, but defined herself as strong and developing Black woman and a survivor – sacrificing play time as a child to participate in numerous competitions in high school and weathering the relationship breakup of her parents.

Jones said she remained focused on God, being active in church and her studies and because of the support and positive influence of the Black Heritage Committee – it made all the difference in the world.

So far, it has allowed her to broaden her horizons beyond Houston to include making national and international friends and working on student internships in Missouri and with a criminal defense attorney.

“Thank you for your contributions, they are going somewhere,” Jones said. “As you donate, know your donations go far beyond. One day when I become a lawyer, I too will be able to give back as well.”

BHC support is allowing Jones to fulfill her dreams of becoming an attorney.

Dr. Terence H. Fontaine, BHC Chairman praised supporters for supporting students like Jones and promoting the mission of the BHC in the community.

“The mission of the BHC is not only to raise awareness of our past but give hope to our future by raising scholarship funds for urban youth,” according to Chairman Fontaine said.

Each year scholarships go to deserving high school seniors attending Texas Colleges and Universities The proceeds from the gala itself provides $18,000 in scholarships to outstanding youth recipients.

History

The Black Heritage Committee was established as an official Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo committee in 1993, under the name Black Go Texan Committee, The founding 50 members united in an efforts to better serve Houston’s African-American community.

The BHC is to promote the show in the African American community while highlighting the pioneer and Western Heritage of Black Individuals in Houston and throughout the state.

By promoting the integral role of the Black Cowboy in helping tame the Wild West, BHC hopes the African American community will develop a greater appreciation for its Western Heritage.

BHC is committed to educating urban youth on the rich African-American Western culture and others about the significant contributions made by many African Americans in settling the West such as the renowned Buffalo Soldiers, and acknowledging the role played by Black Cowboys and settlers.

Honoring The Black Press

The second part of the 24th Annual Gala was “Honoring Excellence and Integrity Through Black Media”.

It also recognized black newspapers, journals and magazines that have made a positive impact in the community through the uses of written publications. Each recipient was honored for their contributions to the community they serve and received the Verna Lee Booker Hightower Award for Greatness.

Verna Lee Hightower

According to the Texas State Historical Association, Verna Lee Hightower was born on June 26, 1930 in the small town of Spring, Texas.

She earned the nickname “Boots” because of her love for horses and the outdoors, but after she married her husband, Ted Hightower, she began riding regularly and training horses. Her hard work and training on the barrels helped her gain a reputation as a fearless rider, bedecked in her tailor-made cowgirl apparel, never slowing down when approaching the barrels. She became one of the most competitive riders at the Diamond L Ranch. Also, on the Black Rodeo Circuit, whe competed on the national level in Okmulgee and Henrietta, Oklahoma. She was also successful in other rodeo circuits in Sinonton and Pasadena Texas. She also taught her children a healthy respect for riding and ranch animals.

Mrs. Hightower was the first African-American to become member of the Girls’s Rodeo Association and the first African-American woman to participate in the barrel racing competition during in 1969 and 1970.

“This evening also honors our community newspapers,” Chairman Fontaine said. “These newspapers are an iconic example of the very lifeline of information to our communities.”

Those honored for 2017 included Roy Douglas Malonson, African-American News and Issues; Doris Ellis Robinson, Houston Sun; Karen Carter Richardson, Forward Times; Francis Page Jr., Houston Style Magazine; Sonceria Messiah-Jiles, Houston Defender; and Keith J. Davis, D-Mars Business Journal.

Jones inspired words highlighted the program, but also set the atmosphere for sharing and recognizing the many other successes, contributions, cooperation and community efforts that the BHC is currently involved with in conjunction with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“Houston has historically offered an array of activities, organizations and services that are reflective of our diverse city,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “From the Buffalo Soldiers to the Western Cowboys, and the great agricultural heritage of Texas, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo captures a big piece of Houston history. We appreciate the tremendous enthusiasm of the volunteers on the committee who contribute energy and countless hours to raise money for future Houston generations.”

Black Heritage Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is Friday, March 10, 2017.

This year’s performer on Black Heritage Day is Alicia Keys.

