Black Expo Neighborhood Market Place Pop Up

General Admission – FREE

Location:

Youth Uprising

8711 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, CA

Special $50.00 Exhibit Space Rate available until 5/18/2017

http://www.bayareablackexpo.com/booth-order

Contact:

Bay Area Black Expo

info@bayareablackexpo.com

510-473-7759 – Office

Bay Area Idol Casting Call

Click Here to Register your Act

Location:

Youth Uprising

8711 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, CA

1:30pm – 5:30pm

Black Expo host its 1st Annual Bay Area Idol Contest & Competition at the 26th Annual California Black Expo on July 22nd & 23rd, 2017

NOW ACCEPTING TALENT!

Audition Schedule

May 20, 2017 (1:30pm – 5:30pm)

Youth Uprising – 8711 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA

May 30, 2017 (1:00pm – 6:30pm)

Youth Uprising – 8711 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, CA

OPEN TO ALL AGES

GENRES:

R&B, Gospel, Jazz, Hip Hop, Reggae, Spoken Word, Dance & Comedy

Contact:

Global Grind Magazine

Lawrence Gantt – 415-571-0526

IVisionary Academy

Ace Johnson – 510-717-3278

Shakeea “LaDy-SN3AK” Smith

209-898-1833

Bay Area Black Expo

510-473-7759 – Office



Black Expo Calendar of Events

05/20/2017 – Black Expo Pop-Up (Youth Uprising)

05/20/2017 – Bay Area Idol “Talent Search / Auditions (Youth Uprising)

05/30/2017 – Bay Area Idol “Talent Search / Auditions (Youth Uprising)

06/24/2017 – Black Expo “Neighborhood Clean-up Day”

07/20/2017 – Blue Diamond Diversity Awards Gala

07/22/2017 – 26th Annual California Black Expo (day 1)

07/23/2017 – 26th Annual California Black Expo (day 2)

08/2017 – 1st Annual Bay Area Idol Competition Finals

Plus More Exciting Events to come

Exhibit Space Now Available

https://www.bayareablackexpo.com/booth-order

Contact:

Verna Brooks (verna@vernabrooks.com)

Karen Allen (busykallen@aol.com)

Bay Area Black Expo

info@bayareablackexpo

510-473-7759 – Office

510-550-2606 – Fax

#bayareablackexpo

BayAreaBlackExpo.com

