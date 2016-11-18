BIONIC EAGLES GO UNDEFEATED!!!

Sharing is caring! Facebook

On Saturday, November 12, 2016, the Booker T. Washington’s “Bionic Eagles” brought home a victory, winning every round at the recent robotics tournament held at Hogg Middle School. Given that this was the Bionic Eagles’ very first tournament, it’s safe to say that they did an outstanding job.

There were many challenges the Eagles had to face in order to excel at the competition. The Bionic Eagles were at a disadvantage from the very start. They could not attend early competitions due to delays for one such setback was that the basic parts for the robot were not delivered at the designated time. Because of this, the Bionic Eagles were forced to compete in later competitions. Nonetheless, in true Eagle form, the team persevered. They took the high road and decided to approach this shortcoming with a “glass half full’’ mindset. Instead of sitting idly by, waiting for the robot parts to arrive, the Bionic Eagles decided that this was indeed an advantage because it gave them even more time to accumulate ideas about which strategies to use and what information should or should not be included. Bionic Eagle member, Tyesha Thomas, had this to say, “The hardest part is determining for yourself what works and often times when it doesn’t, you just have to shake it off and move on”.

Furthermore, enduring yet another unexpected twist, the Eagles had to undergo many processes in regards to making the inanimate object come to life. First, the team had to formulate innovative ideas such as deciding which action will give the team the most points. These factors played a very important role in determining which parts should be assembled or perfected first. After building the desired parts, the Bionic Eagle members then had to bring these functions to life, a task mastered by our programming team. What is exceptional is that the Bionic Eagles were the only team with a robot that successfully performed autonomously at last week’s tournament. Quite impressive if you ask me. No other team was able to accomplish creating a fully self –sustaining device! Overall, the Bionic Eagles Robotics Team definitely had a great work ethic that paid off in a magnificent manner, as well as a show of effective teamwork.

The Bionic Eagles’ drive for success and capacity to work with together in a compatible manner just might be their secret ingredient for being undefeated at the recent competition. The experience the Bionic Eagles gained from being involved in the program was indeed very satisfying and transformational. Program director and mentor of the Bionic Eagles, Mr.Sandifer, admits that “ [He] always learns from the kids; they always come up with some pretty awesome ideas”.

All in all, the Booker T. Washington Bionic Eagles did an extraordinary job at the tournament and thank their sponsors for the great food and snacks. Stay tuned for future accomplishments of the Washington Bionic Eagles. Way to go team!

