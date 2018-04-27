Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby, who once embodied the idealized American father on a wildly popular sitcom, was convicted of sexual assault on Thursday in a high-stakes retrial after a half-dozen women testified that the famed comedian drugged and assaulted them.

The jury found Cosby, 80, guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault against one woman, Andrea Constand, 45, drawing an emotional reaction from his other accusers in the courtroom.

The verdict was one of the first major courtroom victories for the #MeToo movement, which has exposed sexual harassment and misconduct in entertainment, media, politics and beyond.

Upon the reading of the first guilty verdict, several of Cosby’s accusers sobbed and shook with joy. Cosby’s head was bent slightly, eyes shut.

Although Cosby has faced dozens of sexual misconduct allegations spanning decades, he has been charged criminally only in the Constand case. Constand, a former employee at Temple University in Philadelphia, testified that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004. Constand maintained her composure as the verdict was read in Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. Cosby lashed out at prosecutors as they asked Judge Steven O’Neill to revoke his bail, suggesting that he was a flight risk. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele noted Cosby’s wealth and said he had a plane. “He doesn’t have a plane, you asshole! I’m sick of it, you asshole!” Cosby exclaimed. Cosby faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $25,000 on each count. He remains free on bail until sentencing. But he is unlikely to spend much time in jail. O’Neill said that because of Cosby’s age and his medical condition — his eyesight is poor — “I am not going to simply lock him up.” Cosby has to surrender his passport and must remain in his nearby home, the judge said.

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/bill-cosby-scandal/bill-cosby-found-guilty-sexual-assault-retrial-n869121

Comments

comments