Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday he believed that President Barack Obama received friendlier media coverage than did other chief executives in part because of his race.

Asked about the stark contrast in press coverage between Mr. Obama and President Trump, Mr. Clinton agreed that there was a different standard.

“They did treat him [Obama] differently than other Democrats and Republicans,” Mr. Clinton said in an interview on “CBS This Morning.” “It was the political press.”

Why? “I don’t know. They liked him. And they liked having the first African-American president, and he was a good president I think,” Mr. Clinton said. “I don’t agree with President Trump’s assessment of his service.”

Source: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jun/3/bill-clinton-says-obama-got-better-media-coverage-/

