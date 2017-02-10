Sharing is caring! Facebook

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., the Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development hosted its monthly luncheon inside the Beulah Ann Shepard Building. This month’s luncheon was sponsored by African-American News&Issues Newspaper, Shirley Ann’s Flower Shop, R&S Deer and Cattle Ranch and Lonestar College. The luncheon opened up with a warm and welcoming greeting from none other than Mr. Roy Douglas Malonson himself.

The luncheon kicked off with a raffle given by Mr. Malonson. Following the raffle, the event proceeded with an opening prayer conducted by Paster F.N. Williams II of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Although the crowd in this room was large, each individual who attended was able to stand up and introduce themselves to other members of the chamber, a familiar ice breaker for new comers as well as new and old members to become acquainted with one another for better networking.

There was a wide range of organizations within the room including members from All Nations Church (Acres Homes), Houston Community College, Unique Kids Le

arning Center, Lonestar College Victory Center, Booker T. Washington High School Alumni, as well as George Washington Carver High School Alumni just to name a few. Mr. Anthony Stewart, Chamber Coordinator of the Acres Home Chamber presented certificates to new members of the Chamber. The new members of the Chamber recognized were Frost Bank, Unique Kids Learning Center and C.O.G.I.C. Ministries Inc. Certificates were also presented to the alumni members of George Washington Carver High School.

The most memorable certificate of the afternoon was the Cha mber’s very first Honorary Centennial Certificate and Membership Certificate given to Acres Home Community’s very ownEmma Primas who has turned 111 years old this year. After the certificates were presented, the guests and members were served a delectable lunch catered to them by Krab Kings, which started in 2015 here in Houston and now has 10 locations. The guest speaker of the afternoon was Eric William Carter, from Harris County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1. Mr. Carter demonstrated to the crowd the importance of the Justice of the Peace Court. “The Justice Court is the lowest county court in the state,” explained Carter, “We handle small civil matter cases from traffic tickets to small criminal matters.” Carter went on to further express that, “The Justice of the Peace Court is really the people’s court, it is a place where an everyday individual can have their case heard. It is often times the first place and the only place where people can have their cases heard. It is a low cost option where people want to have their cases resolved and it is not necessary to have an attorney there and by large most people are representing their cases on their own.”

Carter also admitted that the Justice Court is often times the first place in which youths first encounter the justice system in which some of the cases involve petty theft and shoplifting, altercations within the schools or a simple traffic ticket. Altho

ugh many adolescents and young adults may end up in the court for negative reasons, there is also a positive outlook to it all to help break and lessen the cycle of such circumstances brought to the court. Carter is looking to create a program known as the Teen Court Program in which teens will be able to participate in the court in what is known as “mock trials”. This program will be designed to help the teens to learn about the law and how the system works.

“The teens here will be able to act out a civil case and learn about the legal process, and this will hopefully keep our children away from the legal system. It is about reaching our kids and teaching them what is important,” said Carter, “I would like to invite everybody to participate in these events, this is a community event that is about reaching out to our kids and adverting them to something good.” Mr. Carter proceeded to close out his speech by recognizing his Supervisor of the Family Court, Mary Marks. Following Mr. Carter’s speech was a closing speech given by Mr. Malonson, in which he touched on the importance of being able to reach out to our youth to make them better individuals within our society. “We as the adults and the parents to these children have to get it together, because we are the ones who are destroying our kids,” said Malonson, “we have to hold ourselves accountable. Another thing we need to stop doing is running to these teaching jobs, most people get a teaching job just to get a paycheck but a lot of these people are not built to teach children.

Mr. Malonson’s speech was one as a simple reminder that we as adults are the ones responsible for the future of a child’s behavior and how they contribute their behaviors and actions to our society. Mr. Carter was then acknowledged by the Chamber with a presentation of a Barack Obama bust to show their appreciation for his speech given for the event. Before the members were dismissed, there was a closing prayer given by Dr. Reverend Edwin Davis, Pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Once again, the Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development had a successful luncheon and will be hosting their next luncheon on March 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The featured speaker will be Winel Herron. For more information about future luncheons, events or how you may become a member of the Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Developent, contact Anthony Stewart at (713) 692-7161.

