Beulah Shepard Acres Homes Neighborhood Library

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed., Photo Credit: Kimberly Hatter

Acres Homes – Mayor Turner, Ashley Turner, Council Member Amanda Edwards, Janice Weaver, artist Reginald Adams, Super Bowl Host Committee, and many community members teamed up to paint the first mural in Acres Homes. The mural was placed on the Beulah Shepard Library, and Reginald Adams was hand selected by the Super Bowl Committee to paint four murals in four different places such as; Cuney Homes Apartments, The Breakfast Klub, Capitol Tower, and The Beulah Shepard Library. Recently, many kids were at the library painting items that will make up the mural. The dedication ceremony was held Saturday, January 28th at 3pm.

