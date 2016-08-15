Before I Lay It Down: “Silver Medal Thug…”

“I didn’t choose the thug life; the thug life chose me…”

I’m a southern boy; born and bred in this great state called “Texas”. My parents instilled in my siblings and me something called “manners”, a set of rules outlining how both children and adults alike should respect people and their property. We were taught to say “yes ma’am and yes sir” to our elders, a quickly vanishing rite of passage that seems to be waning everyday with these Generation X’ers and Millennials. We were also taught to “stay out of grown folks’ business”. Forgetting to remember these social guidelines would often times induce an uncharacteristic ringing in our ears, the result of a swift backhand upside our heads or a tantalizing slap upon our faces. Needless to say, manners taught in the 50s, 60s, and 70s left lasting impressions to us beneficiaries as well as a few missing teeth.

“Put yo hand over yo mouth when you start coughing”; “say excuse me when you walk in front of somebody”, “close yo mouth while you’re eating”; and “don’t be whistling in this house” are some of the examples of “Mannerisms 101” when I was growing up. It wasn’t too hard to recognize kids who were “raised right”; they were the ones who were favorites of old people. Those other little bad bastards were often shunned, chastised, or beaten. Them old folks didn’t play that “being disrespectful” game. They would whup yo ass on the spot and if yo parents even dared to look like they were gonna say something, their asses would be quickly reminded that they would get a beat down, too. Some of y’all know what I’m talking about.

Now, if you ever feared getting decapitated, you’d better not forget your manners while out in public or visiting someone else’s house. I remember my momma saying: “When we get in this stoe, y’all bet not touch nothing, ask for nothing, or break nothing”. Hell, I just wanted to keep my ass in the car, but it was too hot in South Texas to be doing that. Me and my siblings just marched around throughout the store like we were auditioning for the military. As we got older, we started to understand why our parents put us through this training regimen called “manners”. They just wanted to make sho that we didn’t embarrass them or ourselves later on in life. Other kids weren’t as fortunate.

My parents were adamant that we looked our best when we left our house. “Pick your hair out if you’re gonna wear that Afro! If you don’t take care of it I gonna make you go get an “Ivy Lig”. You ain’t gon be looking like no thug around me…” It was until I was much older that I realized that an “Ivy Lig” was an “Ivy League” haircut; today we would call them “bald fades”. But, I did understand what a “thug” was and I sure wasn’t gonna be one of them. Society frowned upon these bad boys who had little or no respect for anyone, including themselves. They didn’t care if they embarrassed their parents nor did they have respect for other peoples’ homes. Many of them committed crimes and were sentenced to jail terms. Being a thug back in the day was not glorified. It was vilified.

Ryan Lochte is an American swimmer who has done quite well representing the United States in the Olympic Games. He has won 12 Olympic medals (6 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze). He only trails “Aqua Man” Michael Phelps as one of the most decorated swimmers in Olympic History. But, last week Lochte allegedly went all-out thug at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro. He was accused of vandalism and public urination after he and 3 of his swimming buddies peed on the side of the road after a night of drunken behavior. Lochte later lied and claimed to have been robbed by armed assailants. Surveillance video showed otherwise and this Olympian was suddenly cast into a negative, embarrassing spotlight.

For this I award him a silver medal for thuggery.

I didn’t give him a gold because he hasn’t been convicted of anything yet and I didn’t award him the bronze because peeing out in public is hard to judge. I couldn’t award points for “difficulty” because any two-year old can do it with their eyes closed.

Ryan Lochte picked the wrong time to be stupid at somebody else’s “house”. What’s even worse were the commentators who chalked this behavior up as “kids being kids and having some fun”. Ryan Lochte’s ass is 32. He ain’t no kid. He’s also losing endorsements for this error in judgement. “White Privilege” once again reared its ugly head as comparisons to Lochte and Gabby Douglas raced across the internet. Gabby was billed as being “unpatriotic” for not placing her hand over her heart during the National Anthem while Lochte was being given a free pass for “doing what boys do”. Ain’t that some bull-shiggity?

This “Silver Medal Thug” is gonna have a hard time living this experience down. Next time he needs to bring some old folks along with him. Someone needs to teach him some manners…

God bless, goodnight, and keep yo families together.

About the author

aframnews