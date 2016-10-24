Baby Ocean’s Band Director

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By Tyesha Thomas, BTW Student

I think it’s about time we introduce our new band director Mr. Newman! He has been with us for a few months now and I think we’re all confident he is just what Booker T. Washington needed! Mr. Newman is a very relaxed man with strong morals and a high head. He graduated from Prairie View A&M with a degree in music education but has been playing the trumpet since sixth grade. He is originally from Pennsylvania, but now calls Houston his home. He has a deep love and passion for music; it was a good way for him to express himself, and he wants to encourage that in today’s youth. He thinks Booker T. Washington has a lot of potential for great things and describes how he truly enjoys each and every one of his students and the many differences, and sometimes even challenges, they bring. He states, “They are teaching me as much as I am teaching them”, showing that as a young teacher he can learn from all of us too. He thoroughly loves the band and the direction they are going, he says “We are making a lot of positive changes, especially to the culture [of the band] and there are many great things to come”, so stayed tuned for more of the Baby Ocean of Soul! At the start, Of course, we felt that he was definitely an outsider; he embraced that at first, knowing it was going to happen, but he stayed positive. He also says the staff was and is very supportive and have thoroughly worked with him, making him feel appreciated, especially Dr. Phillips who he feels is an incredible inspiration and great mentor. Now how did this man all the way from Pennsylvania hear about us? We can all thank Kappa Kappa Psi Fraternity Incorporated National Honorary Band Fraternity for bringing him into the home of Booker T. Washington. He joined that particular fraternity because he wanted to be a part of the direction the organization was going and seeing as it brought him here, I think it was a great decision on his behalf. He considers his teaching style intrinsic motivation, in other words, have engaging behavior rise from within. Which, being able to witness his classroom, I can agree. His students always have an interesting assignment with some sort of lesson to come out of it, which we are seeing less and less within music classes. One of his students describes his class as “entertaining and helpful in learning new things” He also says his favorite thing about the class is “learning how to play new instruments; I love new instruments. Plus, Mr. Newman is really chill,” standing true to his calm demeanor. His education, however, doesn’t stop there. If he wasn’t teaching at Booker T. Washington, he would pursuing his masters! Maybe one day we may even have a Dr. Newman on our hands!

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews