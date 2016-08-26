Houston- Avance’s mission is “unlocking America’s potential by strengthening families in at-risk communities through effective parent education and support programs.” This organization serves different communities in the Houston area, and they help families’ advance and progress through their core values, which is engagement, innovation, using a holistic approach, and through dignity.

They offer many educational programs that not only have a positive impact on adults, but on children as well. Their Parent-Child Education Program is based on the premise that “parents are their children’s first teachers and the home is the first classroom.” The Early Head Start program is for children who are 0-3 years of age, which provides support for parents in order to help create a healthy family environment, and helps develop infants and toddlers. The Head Start program is for children who are 3-5 years of age, and this helps them develop mentally, socially, emotionally, physically, and even prepares them for kindergarten. The Adult Education program provides ESL learning, a chance for adults to earn their GED, and to learn computer and communication skills. The Workforce program prepares parents through workshops such as resume building, and even learning how to interview, which will help them gain employment. The Healthy Marriage program is focused on creating a healthy and strong relationship for the parents in order to help build and sustain a great home environment for children. The great part about these programs is that they are offered in English and in Spanish.

One program that is about to kick off is their Fatherhood Program, which “provides fathers with tools for their individual advancement and helps them create bonding experiences with their children.” In addition to, the “program focuses on increasing the father’s role in the child’s education, nurturing and bonding with the child, loving and respecting the child’s mother, coaching the child, and serving as a role model.”

The Fatherhood program is for fathers or father figures of children from birth to 5 years of age. It is an eight-week program, and fathers will participate in different activities and events that will give them an opportunity to not only bond with their child, but to help them become more engaged in their child’s development.

Furthermore, through this program, there will be an employment administrator that will help them with job opportunities, and to help them develop an action plan to accomplish the goals that they want to achieve. This organization also has partnerships with Houston Community College, for if the fathers need to go to school in order to help them get employed, or to find better employment.

In addition to, in regards to the child’s emotional development, the fathers will make toys with their children. According to Eric Johnson, who is the Fatherhood Coordinator, he expressed that, “it is not just making a toy for the child to play with…but it is helping the father understand the child’s development.” It is also the interaction that the father has with his child, which goes way deeper than just making a toy.

This organization plans to make positive impacts on many people’s lives. “We’re making history with this curriculum”, expressed Johnson. Not only do they want to touch the lives of many in Houston, but also one of their main goals is to go nationwide. According to Janet Deleon, who is the Director of Communications & Marketing for Avance, she expressed, “In the organization as a whole, with our parenting model…we are one of the top six parenting models in the nation.” Due to this, their organization has been invited by the National Head Start Association in Washington, D.C. to make a presentation about what they do to other executive directors from other non-profits across the nation. They plan to make their presentation in hopes that other organizations will replicate their model.

Overall, the main goal of Avance is to strengthen families, strengthen relationships, and to strengthen communities. In regards to the fatherhood program, Johnson wants fathers to know that they do matter in their child’s lives, and that they can have a strong impact on their child’s life at an early age. Furthermore, he also wants fathers to know that through this program, fathers can develop a plan on how to manage co-parenting, conflict resolution with their spouse or the child’s mother, and lay a strong foundation for their child’s future.

Johnson’s advice to fathers is to “be vigilant, be involved, be present, and know that your children think the world of you.” Avance is inviting fathers to come and join the program. They have many incentives, and are very confident that fathers will truly benefit from this program as well.

If you would like to participate in this program, you can visit their website and register at http://www.avancehouston.org/fatherhood-program/. The program has orientation on August 29th, and August 30th, . Fathers are welcome to come and may attend orientation at the following locations.

Spanish

Dacoma – 4301 Dacoma St. – Mondays 6:30p-8:30p

Mangum – 4503 Mangum Rd.- Tuesdays 6:30p-8:30p

English

Acres Homes – 6719 W. Montgomery – Mondays 6:30p-8:30p

Coop Elementary – 10130 Aldine Westfield Rd – Tuesdays 6:30p-8:30p

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

