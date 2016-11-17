Austin’s Loss is Houston’s Gain

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

BY: DARWIN CAMPBELL, AANI

New Police Chief Art Acevedo Brings Fresh Approach to Uniting Houston Police and Community

AUSTIN – If there were two words to describe Art Acevedo – Houston’s next police chief, it would be “In Touch”.

His move from the top police job in Austin after 10 years to Houston is truly Austin’s loss and Houston’s gain.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Austin Mayor Steve Adler made announcements in their respective cities about Acevedo leaving his post as Austin Police Chief and accepting the job as Houston’s top cop.

His Reputation Precedes Him

No one said it better than Acevedo’s old boss – Mayor Adler.

“Houston is getting a world-class police chief,” Adler said in a statement. “Chief Acevedo has made our community safer and closer, and he is trusted and much loved by so many. Austin is losing a moral and joyous leader, and I’m losing a friend.”

Mayor Turner’s Talks

Turner called him the right person for the job that fits the city’s needs at this time. He had high praise for Acevedo’s service and said he was chosen after reviewing a short list of very qualified finalists for the job.

“He is a cop’s cop… He recognizes the need for diversity,” Turner said. “He is eager to serve the city of Houston.”

Houston is in the process of working to rebuilds it morale in the department among its rank-and-file officers and restore its image and trust with the community – long maligned because of the reputation and history of police-involved shootings and incidents of police brutality.

Decision Houston

In a statement, Acevedo talked about his decision to accept the job in Houston.

“I accepted an offer today from Mayor Sylvester Turner to be the next chief of police for the City of Houston. Serving you and this great city has been the honor of a lifetime… At this juncture in my career, I believe the timing is right for me to take on the opportunity to work for Mayor Turner and lead the men and women of the Houston Police Department and serve the people of Houston,” Acevedo said. “This new chapter in my life is only possible because of the excellence of the Austin Police Department.”Acevedo will lead the nation’s fifth-largest police department with a force of more than 5,000 officers.

He assumes a position formerly held by former Houston Police Chief Charles McClelland who retired after 39 years with the Houston Police Department. He also follow Martha Montalvo, who served as interim chief of the department since February. She was the first Latina police chief and the second women ever to lead the department .

“Losing Art Acevedo is a huge deal, and replacing him will be a daunting task in part because he gave so much of himself to his job and his community,”Adler said.

Experience/Activism

Acevedo has 30 years of law enforcement experience, which began in East Los Angeles. He was selected Austin’s eighth chief of police and the city’s first Hispanic police chief. – service he began with the Austin Police Department in July 2007.

During his watch, he was a renowned leader who was always in touch with law enforcement issues, his fellow officers and made strong connections to the communities and the people he served.

Acevedo also is know for being outspoken on diversity issues in the department, officer-involved police shootings and police brutality in the department and is well-know for his activism.

He was the face of the Austin Police Department and a very prominent figure in the community, being very active speaking at Austin ISD schools, attending local parades, festivals, charity events and marching in protests in the city.

Prior to coming to Austin and Houston, Acevedo came to the Capital City from California, where he served as division chief with the California Highway Patrol.

Optimistic Greetings/Farewells

In his departure, he wished officers in Austin the very best and thanked them for their contributions and asked them to remember how each helped the department be at its best serving the community.

“…We have stayed the course in our pursuit of excellence,” he noted. “Thank you for the tremendous honor of being your chief. Although I made many mistakes along the way, I never wavered from my resolve to serve you to the best of my ability. I urge you to remember where we were as an organization in July 2007 and what we’ve accomplished since as a team. We’ve made great strides… and I look forward to the Austin Police Department’s continued success under the leadership of Assistant Chief Brian Manley.”

He also called rank and file officers in Houston to work with him and give him the chance to make the same difference in Houston,

If approved by Houston City Council later this month, Acevedo could be on the job as early as December.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews