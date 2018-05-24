Sharing is caring! Facebook

Fast food giant McDonald’s is facing sexual harassment claims from at least 10 women and girls in a legal effort backed by the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund launched in January in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The workers, one of whom is just 15 years old, say they have experienced unwanted groping, indecent exposure, lewd sexual comments and advances from supervisors at locations across nine different cities, including Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Miami and Orlando.

Some allege that when they tried to file complaints about the harassment, they faced retaliation. Others say they were mocked, or that their concerns were simply ignored.

Source: http://www.newsweek.com/mcdonalds-workers-sexual-harassment-claims-timesup-939380

