Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Last year the Farm Credit System celebrated 100 years of service to rural America! To celebrate the Farm Credit Centennial, Capital Farm Credit presented 100 scholarships in 100 days to 2016 graduating seniors. The Bellville Credit Office would like to continue that tradition and will be presenting another $1,000 scholarship to a 2017 graduating senior. If you have a child or a grandchild who will be graduating from high school this year, please refer to the attached scholarship information. For questions, please contact the Bellville Credit Office @ 979-865-2219.

Comments

comments