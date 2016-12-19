Anything but the Same Ol’ Soup

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Stacy Flemming, BTW

The Christmas season can be just as much celebration as preparation for some, but the work need not be laborious. Share the load. Be creative. Remember your heritage. Our cultural ties to variety run deep. As African and European cultures struggled to stay true during the American slave trade, their blending gave birth to colorful adaptations of holiday tradition. Historically, the slave was allowed or commanded to celebrate the holidays in a variety of ways that depended solely upon the whims and inclinations of the slave master. Some were allotted gifts and freedoms impermissible any other time of the year, while others endured ever more grueling workloads catering to the indulgences of their owners. Stemming from West Africa and subsequently the southern coastal states of America, a uniquely African Christmas tradition, Johnkankus, was celebrated with costumes made of rags and scraps complete with masks that were the most monstrous or beautiful expressions of their plight thus far in America. Ironically, this lesser known ritual was later put on by many local whites who adopted the practice simply for the enjoyment of adorning masks and participating in jovial street parades.

Over generations, our customs and traditions have become even more assorted for various reasons, but they are provocative manifestations of our diversity. Cherish them and, build upon them to make coming together fresh and relevant for the young among us. Make something new again, and make it memorable.

As we enter into the 2016 Christmas season and prepare to welcome loved ones, infuse some fun, nostalgia and the unexpected into what can sometimes be a predictable time with predictable foods and activities. Whether you choose to keep the crew close to home or venture into something new, ways to add a little interest abound. Consider the following excursions:

-The Festival of Lights: Take the trek down to Moody Gardens (ends 1/8/17)

-Zoo Lights: See the jungle come alive in lights! (ends 1/14/17)

-Milk and Cookies with Santa at the Children’s Museum of Houston: The little ones won’t be little for long! (ends 12/24/16)

-“Ice” at Discovery Green: Join the fun on the ice rink! (ends 2/12/17)

Each of these are fun, active alternatives to being couch potatoes on the big day. If staying closer to home is on the menu, here are a few great ideas to break the monotony and create interesting memories for both young and old.

-“Extended” Family Game Night: Break out the board games and get competitive!

-Organize bingo and domino tournaments complete with prizes or trophies!

-Family Recipe Swap: Encourage everyone to bring copies of their best recipe to keep family recipes alive!

-Volunteer at a homeless shelter: Share the love and teach the importance of giving back.

-Keep memories alive by videotaping portions of your holiday celebration when relatives introduce themselves and tell of their favorite family memory.

-Create a true Family Tree- Have each branch of the family decorate their favorite family picture creating a tree ornament to present and hang on your tree.

-Explore Kwanza- Research and explain the tenants of the holiday during the day’s events.

-Create a hot cocoa or cookie decorating bar for the kiddos: What a great way to gather around and enjoy an after-dinner sip complete with every fun and festive topping for young and old to savor.

Christmas can look very different from family to family, but what should always remain constant is the time we take to cherish our heritage and those closest to us. Step outside the box and end 2016 with a bold, reflective and innovative spirit.

