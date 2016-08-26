Annual Bronze Lens Festival

ATLANTA – It’s a wrap. The 7th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival ended Sunday closing out another year of star-studded films, workshops and events. The opportunities to screen newly released films, interact with industry insiders, and attend some of the hottest tickets in town were endless. If you missed this year’s festival, let me give you a few reasons why BLFF should be on your calendar in 2018.

Primarily, the quality of BLFF film selections set the bar for filmmaking across all categories. “All Shorts, All Day.” Programming sponsored by BET Networks showcased films by up and coming filmmakers and industry veterans branching out to create their own projects. The features category also did not disappoint. Crowd favorites included Ben and Ara starring Constance Ejuma, the much buzzed about 9Rides by Michael Cherry, actor new film Service to Man and critically acclaimed Qasim Basir’s Destined starring Corey Hardrict. In addition to these films, BLFF also showcased a huge lineup of international shorts, new media webisodes and student films.

And if the films are not enough of a draw, workshops and master classes led by relevant stars and highly respected industry professionals should be. The incomparable Julie Dash participated in a One on One Conversation with Roger Bobb providing an exclusive look into the making of Daughters of the Dust and exploring her life and career as a revolutionary filmmaker. Dash was so engaging that industry power player Rueben Canon sat through the entire discussion. The Be Bold, Be Banner One on One introduced the audience to David Banner’s upcoming AspireTV series Walking With Gods. The charismatic Banner kept he audience on the edge of their seats as he spoke about consciousness and the importance of controlling our narratives. Other workshops provided information on navigating the legal issues surrounding film production and content creation, becoming a vendor to the film industry, and discovering ways to finance independent films. One of the best workshops that I attended was the What You Need to Know About Distribution workshop led by Brett Dismuke, owner of So Chi Entertainment, and Barion Grant, Co Founder /Chief Content Office of Jaro Media Services, LLC. These professionals provided invaluable information on preparing for and negotiating distribution deals. Writer and Director Michael Cherry and cinematogrpher Richard Vialet also conducted an impactful workshop on using IPhone technology in filmmaking by providing hands on equipment demonstrations and speaking candidly about the advantages and disadvantages of shooting with the IPhone. Attendees left these workshops motivated and empowered to go out and shoot their projects.

BLFF co-founder Kathleen Bertrand and Creative Director Diedre McDonald both know that all work and no play would make for a dull festival. Festival sponsored events allowed attendees to celebrate filmmakers and filmmaking and pay homage to legends in the game. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science President Cheryl Boone Isaacs was honored at the Women SuperStars Luncheon as the Behind the Scenes Superstar while the beautiful Margaret Avery received the Legendary Superstar Award. Rushion McDonald stole the show at Sunday Brunch with the Brothers Layman Rucker, Tobias Truvillion Dorian Missick, and Corey Hardrict rounded out this panel of talented Black men taking the film world by storm. And once the day was done, the after parties were a way to interact and really get to know the filmmakers.BronzeLens has established itself as one of the nation’s most substantive film festivals and it has done so by seeking out the best of the best in black film and giving a platform for emerging filmmakers. As black people continue to the face assault on our image and physical bodies, the urgency of creating content the speaks to our experiences and shows our humanity could not be more evident. Black filmmakers create narratives that challenge the lies “they” tell about us. The Social Justice and Cinema screening of the documentary Olympic Pride, American Prejudice by Deborah Riley Draper id just that as it told the story of 17 forgotten Olympians who also made the 1936 Olympics team along with Jesse Owens. Supporting black filmmakers ensures that our story is inseparable from history. BronzeLens does just that. And if BLFF is on Cheryl Isaac Boone and Rueben Cannon’s calendar, it should be on your too. #BLFF 2017!

