And Justice for Whom?

African-Americans Seek District Attorney Sensitive to People and Community and Who Can Repair Scars left by Police Shootings/Brutality/Abuses

Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable… Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.- Martin Luther King, Jr.

By: Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

Houston – Shootings of unarmed citizens, especially African American men, by police is a problem of national magnitude.

Our communities need the protection of police, yet communities of color are shaken by videos that reveal police shootings of unarmed citizens who have not presented honest threats to their safety.

Democratic challenger Kim Ogg is taking on incumbent Republican Devon Anderson in a battle that will either bring new approaches to justice or more of the same policies that have driven the law enforcement community here for over a decade.

Houston and Harris County residents are seeking a District Attorney with balanced approach to law enforcement that produces policies that truly represents people of all races and that results in fair and honest justice for all downtown at the courthouse on 1201 Franklin.

According to crime statistics, Houston has an African-American population of 23.7 percent. However, as recently as 2012, African-Americans accounted for 48 percent of victims killed by the police.

Given the national attention given to police shootings and the number of Black males being shot and killed by police, the two focused cannot play down the shootings are highly alarming, if not epidemic.

According to the Guardian, in 2016, 856 people have been shot to death by police, Of those, 204 of those are African-Americans.

Racial profiling and the use of excessive force are some of the main issues contributing to many of the incidents.

Ogg on Being DA

Ogg said her goals are to ensure the community to restore full faith and trust in the DA’s office.

“As the District Attorney, I am committed to building a trustworthy criminal justice system,” Ogg said. “…a system that insures unbiased investigations, transparency in the prosecutorial process, and accountability for wrongful actions by police officers.”

Anderson, has served as the current DA since 2013, after being appointed by then Governor Rick Perry. She succeeded her late husband, the late Mike Anderson and was elected by Harris County voters in 2015.

She hopes voters send a strong message that supports her continued goal of establishing and maintaining her office as the flagship prosecutor’s office in the United States.

Anderson on Police Shooting/DA Office

“We strive to be as transparent as the law allows, while still protecting the integrity of the investigation,” Anderson said. “ Police shooting investigations should not be left solely to the agency the officer works for (as is the practice in most counties), I have continued the decades-long practice of having a specialized team of experienced investigators conduct a separate and independent investigation into every police shooting.”

Even with the concerns over police shootings, Anderson is focusing on her record asking voters to measure her based on her justice results at the courthouse.

“At all times, we have an investigator and a prosecutor on-call to respond immediately to the scene of a shooting as soon as we are notified that one has occurred,” she states. “Our investigation begins immediately and includes documenting the scene and the evidence, talking to witnesses, and obtaining all video of the event as soon as possible.”

Anderson Qualifications

She also has extensive experience as both Prosecutor and Judge.

In 1992 Anderson started a 12-year career at the Harris County District Attorney’s office. While there, she prosecuted some of the worst criminals including the “Railroad Killer,” Angel Maturino Resendiz. Anderson rose through the ranks of the office trying offenses at every level from misdemeanors to seven Capital Murders.

From 2004 to 2008, she served as State District Judge in the 177th Criminal District Court and then as a defense attorney.

Just 10 months after taking office, Anderson successfully prosecuted cop-killer, Harlem Lewis, sending him to Death Row for the senseless murders of Bellaire police officer Jimmie Norman and Good Samaritan Terry Taylor on Christmas Eve 2012.

Since that trial, Anderson has focused on increasing the office’s ability to prosecute new classes of criminals like human traffickers, a growing gang population in Harris County, and money launderers who profit from dangerous industries like drug cartels, prostitution and gambling.

On police shootings, Anderson hopes voters will see her as balanced prosecutor who is blind and fair.

“I feel strongly that the grand jury, which represents the community, should determine whether a shooting was justified under the law, not the prosecutor,” she said. “When our investigation is complete, we present the facts to a diverse grand jury, which then determines whether or not there is probable cause to believe the shooting violated the law.”

She also was proud to support the legislation that now ensures that our grand juries represent our diverse community, eliminating the “pick a pal” method of selection.

She also has grown the office by over 100 new positions and exponentially increased training for staff in all areas of the office ensuring the implementation of new technologies and strategies to stay ahead of criminals.

Ogg Running as Change Agent

Ogg said she is running for district attorney because she has dedicated her life to protecting Harris County citizens.

Ogg is a native Houstonian, a 28-year attorney with a strong record of keeping our families safe. She was a Chief Felony Prosecutor in the Harris County DA’s Office before she was chosen to lead Houston’s first Anti-Gang Task Force.

Under her guidance, Houston saw a 40% reduction in gang violence. From 1999-2006, she was the Executive Director of Crime Stoppers and led the organization to international record-breaking years, capturing thousands of violent felons.

Ogg says her most important job as the next District Attorney is leading the criminal justice community into a future that committed to service to others, fairness, and safety.

She attended South Texas College of Law, Houston, Texas, Juris Doctor, 1986 and The University of Texas, Austin, Texas, Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, 1981.

Ogg will divert thousands of low-level drug offenders into community service projects so that the DA’s Office can focus its resources on prosecuting violent criminals, burglars, and white-collar thieves. Ogg has strengthened Texas’ rape laws to make sure rapists are held accountable, and she will continue to be the advocate Harris County rape victims deserve.

She contends that Devon Anderson has failed to keep Harris County residents safe.

According to Ogg, Under Anderson’s leadership, the DNA evidence backlog at the Harris County crime lab has grown to more than 4,600 untested DNA cases. Also, her failure to notify trial court prosecutors that over 21,000 pieces of evidence were lost or destroyed in Precinct 4 may lead to guilty criminals being released from jail and potentially millions of dollars in lawsuits against the county.

“Distrust in our law enforcement officers can only be repaired through commitment by the District Attorney to equal treatment under the law,”Ogg said.

Ogg Objectives on Police Shootings

Kim Ogg said if elected, she already has outlined some definitive goals for her administration when dealing with police shootings:

The District Attorney’s Office will send an investigator to the scene of every police shooting insure appropriate collection, preservation, and analysis of crime scene evidence;

The District Attorney’s Office will require delivery of all body camera and scene video evidence from police within 24 hours of a shooting, and will release the videos within 7 – 10 days following viewing by the police officer involved and the shooting victim’s family. The District Attorney will also treat the victim’s family with the sensitivity and respect that any grieving family deserves, regardless of whether the shooting was justified or not;

The District Attorney’s Office will present ALL evidence to the grand jury, not simply selective witnesses and/or evidence; the current District Attorney has said that Grand Juries must decide whether a police officer committed murder or nothing, insinuating that other charging options are not offered. Under an Ogg Administration, Grand Juries will be given the full range of possible crimes committed in a given circumstance, including manslaughter and negligent homicide; additionally perjury, official oppression and other potential criminal laws will be utilized when the facts support their presentation to the grand jury.

Police will be held accountable for wrongful actions and the community will be kept informed by insuring the process is transparent to the community.

Closing thoughts

Ogg-

Ogg welcomes the parents, pastors and supporters of those who are part of the justice system to help reintegrate offenders from jail back into jobs and the labor force.

“We are going to need to help people stay in the labor force while they are paying their community back for law violations, and we will need the support of employers willing to give people with criminal records who want to work, another chance,” Ogg said.

Anderson-

Anderson said she too is sensitive to families in the justice system and going through the pains after the trauma of crime or police shootings.

“We meet with the family to explain how the grand jury process works and to share as much information as possible,” Anderson said. “Once the investigation is over and the grand jury has finished its work, we are then able to meet again with the family and share as much information as the law allows.”

