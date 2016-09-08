ANANSI THE SPIDER AND THE MIDDLE PASSAGE by Frank Higgins

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

As seen through the eyes of a child, Anansi the Spider and the Middle Passage tells the story of an African mother and daughter who are kidnapped and sold into slavery. In prison and later on a slave ship coming to America, Shontay’s mother calms her by telling her stories of Anansi and how he inherited the box of stories from Nyame the Sky God. The stories are about the bad things that greed can do and how every one of us is strong, even if we don’t know it. Taking comfort in Anansi’s stories, Shontay is no longer afraid and makes it through the grueling journey on the slave ship. When mother and daughter arrive in America as slaves, they carry with them the folktales and wisdom of their homeland — stories that make their lives bearable and give them meaning.

The Ensemble Theatre Young Performers Present encore performances of their double feature Children’s Theatre experience: Anansi the Spider and the Middle Passage & Time and Time Again.

Saturday, September 10, 2016, 10:00AM and 1:00PM

Saturday, September 17, 2016, 10:00AM and 1:00PM

Tickets $10 ***all ages welcome***

Click Here To Purchase Tickets

The Young Performers Program (YPP) is for young people ages (6–17) wanting to explore their creative and artistic talents. Since 1983, more than 3,000 Houston area youth, including some who are now professionals on Broadway, film and television, have participated in this exciting program, which combines the study of theatre, dance, music, arts education, technical, creative dramatics and performance.

The program offers an introductory overview of the arts through theatre, dance and music motivating youth to use theatre as a means to explore and inspire.

Classes are held Monday through Friday 8:00 am–4:00 pm. Extended day is available from 7:30 am–6:00 pm. Each four-week session culminates in a production that encompasses all of the taught disciplines.

UPCOMING SESSIONS!!!!

Winter Break: December 19, 2016 – December 30, 2016

Spring Break: March 13-17, 2017 Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Summer Session I:June 5, 2017 – July 1, 2017

Summer Session II: July 5, 2017 – July 29, 2017

To register your young person for this program contact:

Teresa White, Artistic Associate for more information: 713-807-4309

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews