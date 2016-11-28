An Interview with Cadet Senior Chief, Jose Rojas

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: James Powell and Brian Dimas, BTW Students

The students at Washington High see those who are involved walking the halls here and there wearing their club shirts and showing their school pride, but we rarely get an opportunity to know exactly what goes on in their organizations. Every Tuesday our cadets show their patriotism by dressing in uniform. Many times, despite negative comments of some students who don’t see the value in their program, they continue on and even excel.

Kierrona Harris states, “The ROTC uniforms are lame, and who wants to walk around with their shirts tucked in.”

Another student, Rashaad Nora, added, “I would never want to be in ROTC because they have too many rules.”

Even with these opposing opinions, many student are passionate about what the program can do for them. One of those is Jose Rojas.

James: What do you think about our ROTC program?

Jose: “I think this program teaches about life. I feel great about the program as well as the program can do many things about people or cadets they can change their perspective on things and how the world works and they will prepare you for the real thing when you step outside of the program. The program will help me in the outside world by time management as well as public speaking as well as leadership. My instructors are the best kind of teachers I can have they help me out with many things I’ve had troubles but I can turn to them as well as I love the way they run the class, the fellow cadets make the unit fun I like it.

Brian: How do you think your teachers can help you?

Jose: My instructors are the best kind of teachers I can have. They help me out with many things. I’ve had troubles, but I can turn to them. I love the way they run the class. The fellow cadets make the unit fun and I like it. As proof, I am standing here in my third year of the program as Cadet Senior Chief Rojas- and that’s the best part.

James: What does your rank mean?

Jose: It means that not only have I just been in the program for three years, but I have been acknowledged as showing leadership qualities and have performed community and unit service projects.

Brian: Why did you join the program?

Jose: It’s funny because at first I was just put in the program and I didn’t think it was entertaining at all. Then I really gave it a chance. I realized that I want a career in the Armed Forces. I know that I want to help people in need, even people in other faraway places.

James: Would you risk your life to help people?

Jose: Yes

James: What inspired you?

Jose: All of the events, whether positive or negative, that I read about and see on television that have happened around the world, especially like 911, problems with Isis and terrorism have really made me pay attention. I respect what the soldiers do to make people and places safe. I want to do this even though my family is not completely supportive of my plan. I’m still working on convincing them that I’m serious.

Brian: What would you tell a ninth grader who is thinking about joining Washington’s ROTC program?

Jose: I’d tell them not to listen to anyone. See for yourself and give it a try. It is a great experience. It will help them prepare for their future dreams. I see personally how it opens opportunities in and out of school.

