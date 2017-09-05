Sharing is caring! Facebook

Some of our students have lost everything, including their brand new school uniforms during Hurricane Harvey. In an effort to offset additional expenses for parents, we are asking that you support the

by donating new or gently used school uniform shirts and/or pants.

The Uniform Drive will take place at Nimitz High School located at 2005 W.W. Thorne Dr., Houston Texas 77073 on

Wednesday, September 6th (3:30pm-6:30pm),

Friday, September 8th (3:30pm-6:30pm), and

Saturday, September 9th (10:00am-2:00pm).

We are also accepting toiletries for “Care Bags” we would like to give each student in need, which will include items such as toothpaste, toothbrush, mouth wash, face towel, lotion, deodorant, etc.

Note: The colors of the uniform shirts are: Black, Burgundy/Maroon, Dark Green (Forest or Hunter), Gold, Gray, Light Blue, Navy, Purple, Red, White, and Yellow.

The colors of the uniform pants are: Black, Khaki, and Navy.

