Ain’t that a Real Mother For Ya?

Part 1

Because African-American News&Issues is a publication that has thrived off of addressing and reporting both current and historical realities that affect our communities without fear or favor for the last 20 years, there are just some things that I have to address. Certain ills, misconceptions and problems that have existed within our communities for decades, have been hidden by measures of new laws being implemented within our present-day society. Some folks chose to believe that certain sins committed against our parents and ancestors no longer are prevalent because this is 2016. But that couldn’t be further from the truth! Integration is one of those things that some members from our community mistaken for equality.

It is never my aim or intention to promote a racist mentality. But my goal is to empower and educate our people according to the way that things really are. I urged readers not too long ago, to not to let anyone sell you wooden nickels. To that regard, in this editorial I would like to reiterate the same thing. Do not allow anyone to sell you wooden nickels and pass it off for what they have deemed as justice!

We MUST Understand that, with the inclusion of integration amongst races what many folks don’t realize is that it caused a division amongst our communities. There was a time that Black folks owned and operated all of the services and businesses that were needed to make us survive right in the community. As a boy growing up in Acres Homes, I remember that there were many businesses that we could not go into because of the color of our skin. I might mention that this was not just in my neck of the woods but it was law throughout all of these United States! But truth be told, it wasn’t really a bother to us because we supported our own Black businesses back then and our communities were better off. Although we knew that certain things about this was not right, we still have a greater understanding and appreciation for our Black-owned services then because that was all that we had.

Yet, the thing that bothers me the most is that a lot of parents, grandparents, educators and a long list of others fail to educate our children on how this, “Race Thing” really was back in the day. As a result, many of our youth do not understand that how it was then, really is how it is now. But like, lizards there are many camouflages that exist today. So it may appear that African-Americans have arrived because of integration and other measures that have been put into place. But the truth is that it’s still just business as usual, only under a different mask. Therefore, when some of these children grow up in some of the more suburban communities and attend schools that were engineered primarily for our White counterparts, reality sets in, in some cases. Yes, they are met with the reality that they are actually Black and reminded that society suggests that they are different because of their skin. Then people want to go around raising hell because they thought that things had changed.

I have written about it many times, and have talked about it even more. We MUST Understand, that things don’t really change all that much they just evolve from one era to the next. I often refer to an article I retrieved from the Informer in 1963 entitled, “Congress still debating whether Negroes are individuals or property.” Now ain’t that a real mother for ya?

We MUST Understand, when people believe a certain way, were preached and taught to think a certain way since their youth it will not go away no matter what the law says. Because it becomes a part of their make-up and their minds are set on believing those things. A lot of Black folks felt that when our schools, businesses and other public places became integrated that, it simply meant that they were a part of the majority. However, this is a misconception that has been passed down throughout several generations.



There are scores of examples that I can use to illustrate this point, but I will just use one of the more recent situations that have occurred right here in our “great state”. According to reports at Sterling High School, the only Black female cheerleader of the team was discriminated against for wearing her hair in braids. She was not allowed to cheer at the season-opening football game against Sterling and Clear Lake High School, because she showed up with braids in her hair. Her name was Kemirah Jn-Marie and after her mother demanded that the school put their request in writing they refused. The only bylaws of the school require that hair has to be pulled back in a secure pony tail and it mustn’t distract from the cheer environment. Guess what it really wouldn’t matter how this young lady’s hair was, even if her hair was not a distraction, the color of her skin was. Now ain’t that a real mother for ya? That is why I will continue to encourage all that hear me and read my editorials, to not be fooled by this integration factor. Just because people say that you are welcome in a place does not always mean that you really are!

