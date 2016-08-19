AIN’T THAT A REAL MOTHER FOR YA Part 2

Sharing is caring! Facebook

“Majorities, as such, afford no guarantees for justice. They are men of the same nature as minorities. They have the same passions for fame, power, and money, as minorities; and are liable and likely to be equally – perhaps more than equally, because more boldly – rapacious, tyrannical and unprincipled, if entrusted with power.”

These most wholesome words were rendered by Lysander Spooner, an American political philosopher and writer. I could not agree with him more in his expression because I have found it to be true.

We MUST Understand that, power is something that has the tendency to change a person’s entire demeanor and outlook on life. It can change the mentality of a person into believing that they are one thing when they really are another. I am all too familiar with the many different vices of power when given to the wrong person with a wavering mind.

As it is, the United States of America has become a melting pot of many different races and cultures over the past few decades. While this nation has been labeled the, “Land of the free”; truth is that it has not always lived up to this title. Prior transgressions against minorities in this country appear to have been forgotten and swept under the rug. The reason why I am stating this is because African-American News&Issues is a publication that has thrived off of highlighting and addressing current and historical realities affecting our communities for over two decades. Therefore, I felt the need to address the fact that though it seems like diversity is exemplified more in modern times in seats of official and authoritative roles. Sometimes things are not always as they appear.

Right here in our city, we have a Hispanic-American occupying the seat of Chancellor at the Houston Community College System and even in the Superintendent seat at the Houston Independent School District. Now, I respect leadership roles and I certainly respect when people have a genuine desire and intent for true progression as it relates to the African-Americans and minorities. But, at the same time I have to question whether or not some of our leaders who are minorities are really for minorities? Just as in times past, a White man in a Black person’s body that had no regard for selling out his own people was labeled as an Uncle Tom; I wonder right now today are some of our Hispanic counterparts and other minorities demonstrating the same mentality, when they get to a point where they believe they have arrived? By no means am I crucifying or demeaning the Chancellor or Superintendent. But I am citing these examples to make a point. When we inherit minorities in leadership roles we must ask ourselves; are they really going to be concerned with the minority part of their heritage or will they act out the true meaning found on their birth certificates?

I often express to my staff the various labels that society has labeled us Africans in Americans down through the years. I remember some years ago, I had to stand before a large gathering to give a speech to a diverse crowd. Unbeknownst to me, my entire message was under scrutiny because I challenged the attendees at the gathering to go home and simply look at their birth certificates. There was a reason why I encouraged them to look at their birth certificates to notice the difference and division that has been portrayed down through the years. Now, according to birth certificates in my family, “My father was born a Negro, I was born Colored, my daughter was born Black and my grandchildren were born African-Americans; now ain’t that a real mother for ya?”

I felt the need to state that because Black folks are the only race of people that have officially been labeled everything under the sun in regards to race relations. On the other hand, anyone who was not Black including Mexican and Hispanic-Americans, were labeled as White. Going back to my prior question regarding whether or not we can expect our Hispanic-Americans to hold true to their roles as minorities; or should we expect them to act upon the label as being White according to their birth certificates? I am not coming down on our Hispanic counterparts because we have the same problems within the Black race as well. There are many in and from our community that are considered minorities by label. However, when they get to a point where they feel that they have arrived, it is then that they believe they are of the majority race. Now ain’t that a real mother for ya? At the end of the day, they can blame it on me all that want to; but, I just believe in calling an ace an ace and a spade a spade!

