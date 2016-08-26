Ain’t That A Mother For Ya? Part 3

Sharing is caring! Facebook

(Black Leadership in the Community) Kerry Washington once said, “The breakdown of the Black community, in order to maintain slavery, began with the breakdown of the Black family. Men and women were not legally allowed to get married because you couldn’t have that kind of love. It might get in the way of the economics of slavery. Your children could be taken from you and literally sold down the river.” It is a sad reality but this is true. However, I believe that even though in times past our White counterparts ruled the Black race with an iron fist; there still remain grave ills that some of our Black leaders impose on the community as well. As it is, our Black leaders are selling our communities out! Everybody wants to be king and queen but nobody wants to work together and that’s been part of the history of our community. It’s very simple to me people need to learn to respect those who do what’s best for the community. And the thing is there are many people that are working in, with and for the community that do not have a title. This is another problem within our community.

So many people are caught up on titles, when titles have absolutely nothing to do with a position unless you are truly upholding the title. But nowadays, so many people are hung up on not doing anything unless there is a title attached and that is just ridiculous. I honestly don’t care what a person does or who they are if they do what’s best for the community then they have my respect. You really don’t have to like a person to work with them as long as everybody is working toward one common interest everything else should take a back seat. We have a right to demand expectations from the leaders in our community. Because I am seeing how the lack of leadership in the community is affecting the future of the community. Our communities are becoming the communities of others who do not look like us, nor do they have the best interest in mind in regards to our people. Others are coming in and taking over homes and resources that our parents, grandparents and other ancestor work, fought and died to have. We MUST Understand that it is time out for everybody benefitting off of things that we worked for. It is constantly happening over and over again, but it’s like no one is concerned about what is going on right in our own backyards. We have already lost some of our historical communities such as Bordersville, Piney Point, Fourth Ward and day by day we are slowly but surely losing more. The memory of our loved ones who struggled to obtain land, homes businesses and other resources for the betterment of our future will soon become extinct. And we can only blame the lack of appropriate leadership of the community for only so long. Because before too long we will have to accept that the blame falls on us if we continue to support those who do not support us. Now ain’t that a real mother for ya? To that regard, I would just like to echo the words of J.C. Watts. He said, “The establishment wonders why we can’t get more of the Black vote. It’s because it’s not doing the things necessary to establish a deeper relationship with the Black community. Most Black people don’t think alike. Most Black people just vote alike.” Now, ain’t that a real mother for ya? It is because of this factor that I have always said that we as a race of people have two of the most powerful tools that a person can have. “Our money” and “Our vote” are those most powerful forces and it would behoove us to be careful who we give them to. And that is stated with no respect of persons. Because even though we have many Black leaders in office now in this city and onward, not every leader is doing the right thing for the benefit of the Black community. In such cases, I encourage our readers to make note and pay attention. Because election time will certainly come again and we should not make the same mistakes by continuously giving our vote to those people in office who do one thing and say another. The reason why I am placing emphasis on this is because the only one who suffers from this is our community. Hence, when our communities suffer, we suffer. We MUST Understand that it is imperative to hold our leaders accountable. There is an old saying that says, “Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.” Therefore, we cannot continue to give people chance after chance to tell us one thing as long as they are soliciting our votes and do another thing once they are placed in office.

