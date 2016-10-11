Affordable Care Act Info

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Join Texas Organizing Project (TOP) and community partners on October 27 at Fireside Recreation Center (8601 Fireside Dr, Dallas, TX 75217) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.for a town hall discussion on the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), and how our state’s leaders continue to stop more Texans from gaining access to affordable health coverage by rejecting Medicaid expansion.

Local healthcare experts will be on hand to answer questions and connect attendees with health services currently available in our communities. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/680464148788127/ to RSVP on Facebook. For more information, contact Sue Jones, (972) 223-7880, sjones@organizetexas.org.

