Acres – Homes Neighborhood Thanksgiving Day Annual Feast 2016

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

“Influencing Our World”

Location: 1620 Dolly Wright St. Houston, TX. 77088

(Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor D. Perry)

November 24, 2016 @ 10:30am- 1:00pm

The Community Is Welcome

FREE!! FREE!! FREE!! FREE!!

FREE DRAWING FOR GROCERY GIFT CARDS: $20-$25 DOLLARS. FOR ALL PANTRY CLIENTS IN OUR COMMUNITY.

Dinner Can Be Dine in or Carry out:

(There will be delivery for Seniors who are sick and shut-in)

Dinner Is Home Cooking:

Turkey, Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Yams, Mac & Cheese, String-Beans, Greens, & Cake.

Directors of the Event:

Pastor / Rev. H. Hamilton & Sis. R. Hamilton

Everlasting Arms Outreach Ministry

For More Information: Email address: influencingyourworld@yahoo.com

Please Call 832-885-5361 or 832-206-9041

We like to Thank some of our Sponsors:

Greater Zion M.B. Church, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee,

Councilman Jerry Davis (District B), Eric William Carter (JP-Precinct 1), H.A.U.L. – Guild

Galilee M.B. Church, Mr. Randy Bates, New Life in Christ Church,

Greater Ward Chapel A.M.E., New Creation In Christ Fellowship,

Lone Star College & Word of Promise Fellowship.

LONE STAR COLLEGE SYSTEM IS RAFFELING OFF A $250.00 SCHOLARSHIP

MUST COME AND SIGN UP FOR DRAWING @ THE THANKSGIVING DAY FEAST.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews